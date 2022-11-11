Cousins in mix for two individual state swim titles

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Hannah Cousins will swim for a pair of individual state championships Saturday afternoon.

The Davenport Central High School junior recorded the top time in Friday's 100-yard backstroke and the second-fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly during the preliminaries at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Cousins registered a time of 55.56 seconds in the backstroke, two-hundredths of a second off what she swam at last week's state-qualifying meet. In the butterfly, she finished in 56.20, just behind Waukee's Mallory Kell (56.15).

Davenport Central's Isabel Heller has a chance to improve upon last year's fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. Heller clocked the third-fastest preliminary time in the event at 1:04.90.

The only other swimmer from the Quad-Cities to qualify for an 'A' final (top eight) is Pleasant Valley's Dawsyn Green. The sophomore was sixth in the 100 fly prelims in 58.68 seconds.

Among those qualifying for the consolation final (ninth through 16th) are Green and Heller in the 200 IM and Bettendorf's Alyssa Witt in the 100 fly and 200 free.

PV's Ellen Tews is in the 100 butterfly consolation final along with the Spartans' Lauren Kathan and Caitlin Quinn in the 500 freestyle.

Central's Simone Green (50 free) and Bettendorf's Riley Wehr (100 fly) finished 18th in the prelims and are alternates for the consolation final.

PV senior Maddie Glaus, the lone Q-C metro diver among the 32 competitors, finished 22nd place Friday night. Grinnell's Trista Thompson captured the state title with an 11-dive total of 538.3 points.

The swimming finals begin at noon Saturday. In addition to eight individual events, three relays will be conducted. Davenport Central has the top qualifying time in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.