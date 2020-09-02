Cousins makes an immediate record-breaking splash at Central

Hannah Cousins has not stepped foot into a classroom or even had a full tour of Davenport Central High School yet.
Still, the freshman swimmer already has etched her name into the school's record book.
In the opening four days of the season, Cousins set new benchmarks for Central girls' swimming in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle.
"I never could have imagined I would break three records in two meets," said Cousins, this week's Iowa Pacesetter. "It just pushes me harder to never give up, and it shows what I can do this early in life."
During Central's home invitational last Saturday, Cousins posted a winning time of 24.92 seconds in the 50 free, a mark that broke Abby Klostermann's previous record of 25.01 set in 2016.
Less than two hours later, Cousins prevailed in the 100 backstroke in 59.58, a time below the state-qualifying mark in Iowa and bettering Meredith Cox's previous school best of 1:00.53 also set in 2016.
"When I hit the pad, I turned to my teammates on the sideline and Ellie Rolfstad was like, 'Hannah, you got (the record),'" Cousins recalled. "She was jumping up and down and screaming."
The third record came Tuesday in Central's dual win over Davenport North and this one had the most significance for Cousins, who swam a lifetime best of 5:24.12 in the 500 free. It eclipsed Robin Tucker's time of 5:25.20 set in 1983.
"The 500 one means a lot," Cousins said. "It shows Central's swim program is improving."
Cousins expected to perform well out of the chute. The records were a bonus.
"I didn't want to focus on records too much because it can blind you from having other successes," Cousins said.
Central coach Brian Heller has not been surprised by the 14-year-old's early dominance. Cousins ranks second in the state in the 100 back, third in the 50 free and fifth in the 500 free.
Cousins said she started taking swim lessons at 2 or 3 years old.
"I was always a little bit crazy, so my parents thought why don't we stick her in a pool and see if she loves it?" Cousins said. "And I did.
"When I get in the water, everything goes away. It is just you and the water."
Cousins played softball for a year in elementary school and dabbled with basketball and soccer, but swimming has been her passion.
At age 5, she was swimming competitively with the Davenport Metro Swim Club and has spent the past several years competing across the state and Midwest. She won a club state championship in the 50 backstroke as a 12-year-old.
"Obviously, she's a kid with not a lot of nerves," Heller said. "She's swam on the biggest scenes so far. Growing up around swimming with her older sister, she knows the routine."
Her sister, Madison, swam for Heller at Davenport West three years ago. Cousins would attend her meets.
"I was always in awe," Cousins said. "They were always so close and had this chemistry about them. I wanted that so bad."
Propelled by Cousins and Isabel Heller, both freshmen, Central has a program on the rise. It also has a strong senior leader in Liz Weber.
The Blue Devils won their home invitational last Saturday and cruised in Tuesday's dual. A big test comes next Tuesday against Pleasant Valley.
"I told my assistant coach this is a group we've been waiting on for our last 15 years," Heller said. "I think that whole record board is going to change this year with those kids.
"Any coach across the state would love to have a class like this come in. I've seen them grow from 10 years old to this point, and to have it come to fruition like this, it is really special."
Heller describes Cousins as quiet and unassuming.
Once she jumps into the water, the competitive juices take over.
While some swimmers are fueled by the clock, Cousins finds her motivation elsewhere.
"People around me drive me the most," she said. "I'm so competitive. I want to win so bad, and I'll do anything to win. My family is super competitive and we're always trying to beat each other."
That said, Cousins isn't concerned about placings at the state meet later this fall. She is more centered on individual improvement in practice and bringing her teammates along.
"I want to see my teammates get a record with me (in a relay)," Cousins said. "I love coming to practice. There is no pressure here and all my friends are here.
"It is just fun."
Heller plans to give Cousins and the other freshmen a tour of Central on Friday. Classes start Tuesday.
Even with her blistering start, Cousins has her eyes focused on what is ahead.
"We can't let our success get to our heads," she said, "and we can't ever give up. Success can be taken away at any point, so you just want to focus on how you're improving."
