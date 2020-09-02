Cousins makes an immediate record-breaking splash at Central

Her sister, Madison, swam for Heller at Davenport West three years ago. Cousins would attend her meets.

"I was always in awe," Cousins said. "They were always so close and had this chemistry about them. I wanted that so bad."

Propelled by Cousins and Isabel Heller, both freshmen, Central has a program on the rise. It also has a strong senior leader in Liz Weber.

The Blue Devils won their home invitational last Saturday and cruised in Tuesday's dual. A big test comes next Tuesday against Pleasant Valley.

"I told my assistant coach this is a group we've been waiting on for our last 15 years," Heller said. "I think that whole record board is going to change this year with those kids.

"Any coach across the state would love to have a class like this come in. I've seen them grow from 10 years old to this point, and to have it come to fruition like this, it is really special."

Heller describes Cousins as quiet and unassuming.

Once she jumps into the water, the competitive juices take over.

While some swimmers are fueled by the clock, Cousins finds her motivation elsewhere.