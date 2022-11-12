Cousins wins individual title, Central girls fifth at state swimming

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — At last year’s Iowa girls state swim meet, Davenport Central High School's Hannah Cousins was sick and placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

“It was just an awful experience,” the junior said. “This year, I just told myself that I would just work hard and try to stay healthy.”

The strategy paid off.

Cousins won the state championship in the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday, reaching the podium (top-6 finish) in a maximum four events and helping the Blue Devils to a fifth-place finish in the state.

Cousins clocked a 54.98 in the 100 fly to earn All-American consideration and improve her own school record in the event. She was also runner-up in the 100 butterfly, swimming a 55.84 to improve another school record.

“It feels amazing,” Cousins said of her decorated day. “Getting on the podium today was just a surreal experience.”

Cousins also led off the Blue Devils’ second-place 200 free relay and third-place 200 medley relay.

Despite Central adding time in two relays in which they were seeded first, it claimed a top-5 finish with 123 points. Waukee (repeated as team champion with a meet-record 402 points. West Des Moines Dowling (267.5) was second, followed by Johnston (184) and Ames (156).

Pleasant Valley placed 13th and Bettendorf was 19th at the Marshalltown YMCA.

In the 200 medley relay to open the meet, Cousins was joined by Isabel Heller, Gabbie Hanson and Simone Green.

Waukee and Johnston each dropped over three seconds to place first and second in the relay. Later, Waukee dropped another two-plus seconds to win the 200 free relay ahead of Central's Cousins, Green, Heller and Lauren Valleroy.

Cousins credited her teammates after she dropped time in both of her individual events.

“They’re always there to push me every single day,” she said. “Getting up every day at 5 a.m. is really hard and they always make it a positive experience. We never fight, we never do anything like that. My teammates are always there for me.”

The future remains bright for the team as neither top relay had a senior.

“To be on this team is an amazing thing,” Cousins said, “and I’m so grateful for it every day.”

Heller, another junior, placed third in the 100 breaststroke and lowered her school record to 1:04.31.

She said the team’s positive energy and will to succeed has made it special.

“Since we’re all such good friends, we all put it together and we all swim so well together,” Heller said.

She credited her dad and coach, Brian Heller, for pushing her to do her best. And getting her up every morning.

“Always giving me words of encouragement,” Isabel Heller said. "He really helps a lot throughout the year.”

Having a state champion now as a teammate also helps her competitiveness.

“I love her, she’s amazing,” Heller said of Cousins. “I’m very happy for everyone.”

Cousins is coach Heller’s first girls state champion in a swimming event.

“It’s been a while but it’s well deserved,” he said. “She works really hard day in and day out.”

Heller said the team has helped push one another throughout the season. Bettendorf transfers Abby and Mary Selden also helped raise the team’s level.

“They just challenge each other every day, it’s awesome,” coach Heller said. “These kids, I’ve known since they were eight years old, so to see them smile and stand on that podium and just be super excited, that’s what you hope for as a coach.”

If the team’s trajectory continues, another top 5 finish might be in the cards.

“Everybody keeps asking, 'What are we going to be able to do next year?' And honestly, it’s what they do in the weight room and what they do in the off-season that will determine that,” coach Heller said.

“But based on their character and their perseverance and determination, the sky is the limit for them. It should be exciting.”

PV had top-10 finishes in the 100 fly, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Dawson Green placed sixth in the fly and joined Lindsay Durick, Savannah Smith, and Lauren Kathan to finish 10th in the 200 free relay. Caitlin Quinn, Kathan, Smith and Green were ninth in the 400 free relay.

Bettendorf’s best finish was an 11th-place showing by Leilah Gaither, Peyton Morse, Riley Wehr and Alyssa Witt in the 400 free relay.