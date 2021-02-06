Depth propels Spartans to district swim title

CLINTON — Strength in numbers carried the Pleasant Valley boys swimming team to a district championship Saturday.

The Spartans won only two of the 11 events, but they had six runner-up finishes, five third-place finishes and two fourths on their way to victory at Clinton High School.

Fifth-ranked PV totaled 460 points in the eight-team field, 89 clear of runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington. Iowa City High was third at 365 and Muscatine took fifth with 202.

Coach Stacey Zapolski's team, which collected its second district title in the past three seasons, qualified for next Saturday's state meet at Marion in all 11 events. The Spartans will be in the final heat in five of those events.

For PV, freshman Will Gorman won the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 45.45 seconds. The Spartans also prevailed in the 200 freestyle relay with Bryan Caraman, Ryan Vance, Eric Hedgren and Gorman in 1:27.80.

But more than the victories, it was PV's depth that was the difference.

The Spartans had three top-six finishes in the 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 500 free, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.