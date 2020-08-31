Diving duo gives Bettendorf swimmers high hopes

Bettendorf girls swimming coach Mike Ahrens believes he has two of the top five high school divers in the state of Iowa.
During a season of unique challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, senior divers Sydney Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks will undoubtedly provide the team with an edge.
Bettendorf and its returning first team all-MAC diving duo delivered to open the season last Saturday, setting a meet record as the Bulldogs edged Cedar Rapids Kennedy by five points to place first at the Ram Relays at Dubuque Hempstead.
Hanson and Hughbanks teamed up to score a 507 in 12 dives to set the meet record and outscore second place by over 150 points.
“Diving is going to be a huge strength for us,” Ahrens said. “They are going to be our leaders all season.”
Hanson placed fourth at state for the second time last season and Hughbanks finished 13th, but both have posted higher scores at their best.
“I they’re both going to be in the top five, for sure,” said Ahrens. “I think they both have the talent to get near the top of the podium, honestly.”
With some big shoes to fill in swimming events following the graduation of last year’s talented senior class of Zoey Ahrens, Megan Greenley, Arianna Ottavianelli, and Sami Roemer, Bettendorf’s two divers look to be reliable scoring pillars. Hanson and Hughbanks are also team captains, along with fellow senior Madeline Witt.
Other returning state qualifiers for Bettendorf include Alyssa Witt, Riley Wehr, Katie Ripley, and Maci Greenley.
That group hopes to form another strong nucleus for the Bulldogs, who regularly have reloaded under Ahrens.
Bettendorf has won four straight regional and Mississippi Athletic Conference titles while not losing a dual meet along the way, a trend the senior class hopes to continue.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created new hurdles for every team this season, not to mention the limited ability to train in the offseason. But Ahrens said his Bulldogs are adapting well so far.
“The girls are excited to be here every morning and afternoon, and they’re just crossing their fingers and hoping we can continue on and get through our 14-week season,” he said.
With crowd size being limited to follow health guidelines, Ahrens said the crowd noise in the season opener did seem lower than usual. He said Bettendorf was limited to around 20 spectators at the six-team invite.
“We still did our best to cheer, but I think it was definitely subdued a little bit,” he said.
Girls on the pool deck also wore masks, which is something they’ve had to adjust to during lifting and socially-distance team meetings.
Ahrens admitted it has been challenging to navigate, but it was nice being able to get back to competing again.
Bettendorf’s longtime swim coach has otherwise tried to keep things as normal as possible, given the circumstances.
“I try to keep things like I have for 27 years, so I don’t want to give it any more attention than I have to, because I think the girls are drained by constant COVID,” he said. “We’re trying to train and have our meet-by-meet goals and long-term goals the same, but it’s just challenging. The girls have done a real nice job and they’re all cognizant of what they need to be doing, and they’re doing a wonderful job so far.”
