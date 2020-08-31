Diving duo gives Bettendorf swimmers high hopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf girls swimming coach Mike Ahrens believes he has two of the top five high school divers in the state of Iowa.

During a season of unique challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, senior divers Sydney Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks will undoubtedly provide the team with an edge.

Bettendorf and its returning first team all-MAC diving duo delivered to open the season last Saturday, setting a meet record as the Bulldogs edged Cedar Rapids Kennedy by five points to place first at the Ram Relays at Dubuque Hempstead.

Hanson and Hughbanks teamed up to score a 507 in 12 dives to set the meet record and outscore second place by over 150 points.

“Diving is going to be a huge strength for us,” Ahrens said. “They are going to be our leaders all season.”

Hanson placed fourth at state for the second time last season and Hughbanks finished 13th, but both have posted higher scores at their best.

“I they’re both going to be in the top five, for sure,” said Ahrens. “I think they both have the talent to get near the top of the podium, honestly.”