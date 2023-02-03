Deep family roots and traditions of success have helped provide a strong foundation for the Bettendorf High School swimming program.

There have been a number of familiar last names on the boys and girls teams over the years, and that trend looks to continue.

As the Bettendorf boys gear up for Saturday’s district meet at Davenport Central, the team's core group has a strong family history of swimming.

Team captain and Quincy University signee Keaton Weaver has swam on the team’s 400-yard freestyle relay with his sophomore brother, Keaton, also on the relay.

Fellow sophomore Jacob Mitvalsky has the team’s best time in the 50 free and 100 backstroke this season, and comes from a family plenty familiar with the pool. His older brothers, Noah and Sam, both had record-setting careers with the Bulldogs.

Another sophomore, Kiefer Roemer, leads the team in multiple events. His two older sisters, Lauren and Sami, both had standout careers with the Bulldogs. Roemer's father, Tom, was a former Bulldog state champion and 12-time NCAA All-American and 10-time Big Ten champion swimmer at the University of Iowa from 1980-84. He was inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Matero Surma is another sophomore on the team and has a sister in eighth grade, Emilia, who also swims.

Leading them is coach Mike Ahrens. His kids, Zoey and Kobe, had successful swimming careers for the Bulldogs.

A family tradition of swimming has helped push the team forward and take down records often set by past family members.

On Jan. 5, Jacob Mitvalsky, Mateo Surma, Hudson Weaver and Kiefer Roemer set Bettendorf’s freshman/sophomore school record in the 200 free relay with a time of one minute, 29.52 seconds against Davenport Central. The mark beat the 2020 record set by Alex Stone, Carter Anderson, Keaton Weaver and Noah Mitvalsky. A week later against Davenport North, the same four also set Bettendorf’s frosh/soph record in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Keaton Weaver said it’s cool to see his younger brother breaking records he helped set. The two brothers help push each other in practice to be at their best.

“We’re always swimming our best and our hardest at practice,” he said. “We always push each other as well, not just ourselves."

Roemer’s main source of motivation comes from his dad.

“When I was younger, he used to take me to The Y so I could practice,” he said. “He would help me with my strokes and help with what I could change and do better.

“When you’ve got a dad who is a 12-time NCAA Champion, you look up to that and want to do exactly what he did.”

Seeing names of family members in the record book provides motivation to set a new standard, as well as carry on the family name.

“Those were some fast times,” Roemer said of the fresh/soph records, “and we had to go personal bests of the season to get those times.”

Jacob Mitvalsky got into swimming because of his parents and older brothers, whom he looked up to.

“Now, I’m always trying to compete and beat their times,” he said. “As a kid, I always wanted to be like them.”

Having a family support system of all swimmers is also uniquely motivating.

“To be fortunate enough to have a family that decided to raise me — and honestly sometimes make me do the sport I now love — I’m just a better person because of it,” Mitvalsky said.

Mitvalsky said setting records would not be possible without the help and support of everyone, especially family and coaches.

Ahrens has seen countless examples of swimming families over the years, starting with his first year in 1994.

“It comes with the territory in swimming,” he said. “Kids take lessons at six, seven, eight years old and then siblings take it. They get competitive and they want to swim club and join the swim team and I get them in high school.”

Swimming is a family-oriented activity to Ahrens, who estimated he’s had nearly 20 siblings go on to swim at the collegiate level.

Whether it is twin sisters Leigh and Paige Taylor who graduated in 2001 or Andrew and Arianna Ottavianelli in recent years, plenty of Bettendorf swimmers have taken their family history to the next level.

Positively carrying on the family name has helped continue to push the program forward.

“It feels great to just know that I’m carrying on the legacy of my family,” Mitvalsky said. “They’re always there supporting me, they’re always there making sure that I’m getting the work done and honestly, it’s just great to have them.”

The connections so often established in swimming can also help form a family bond within the team, even if it isn’t by blood.

“Everyone is trying to push each other to become a better version of themselves,” Mitvalsky said. “It feels like they’re your brothers.”