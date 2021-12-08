Family ties bind Moline's swim success in recent years

Moline High School swim coach Michael Roche preaches “family first” when leading the girls and boys swim programs.

This credo of togetherness can also be taken literally among some of the Maroons.

A wide range of family connections have helped bind the Moline swim program over the years, which has helped feed into its overall success.

The theme has come up frequently in recent years as Moline has had one of its best stretches of success.

The family connections begin on the coaching staff.

Fourth-year head coach and 2008 Moline grad Michael Roche is assisted by his dad, John Roche. Michael’s daughter, Hailee Messerly, also swims on the girls team.

“To me, it’s a blessing just to see him coach,” John said. “His knowledge, I’ve probably learned more from him than he probably learned from me when he was swimming. He’s deep into it and he’s done a great job with the kids. A lot of focus just on the skill and quality of the stroke. His heart is in it just like when he swam.

“It’s rewarding for me just to be coaching alongside him.”