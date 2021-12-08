Family ties bind Moline's swim success in recent years

Moline High School swim coach Michael Roche preaches “family first” when leading the girls and boys swim programs.
This credo of togetherness can also be taken literally among some of the Maroons.
A wide range of family connections have helped bind the Moline swim program over the years, which has helped feed into its overall success.
The theme has come up frequently in recent years as Moline has had one of its best stretches of success.
The family connections begin on the coaching staff.
Fourth-year head coach and 2008 Moline grad Michael Roche is assisted by his dad, John Roche. Michael’s daughter, Hailee Messerly, also swims on the girls team.
“To me, it’s a blessing just to see him coach,” John said. “His knowledge, I’ve probably learned more from him than he probably learned from me when he was swimming. He’s deep into it and he’s done a great job with the kids. A lot of focus just on the skill and quality of the stroke. His heart is in it just like when he swam.
“It’s rewarding for me just to be coaching alongside him.”
The Roche name has made a number of appearances on the school record board over the years. Michael had five uncles, two younger sisters and a brother swim at Moline. His younger brother, Matthew, is still on the record board as part of two relay records and the 100 breast record from 2013. Michael also has four boys of his own that he hopes someday join that history.
“It’s a rich family tradition and I guess I’m still upholding it coaching,” Michael said. “Moline is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. Just trying to build the future and build a powerhouse program.”
The Moline boys won four straight Western Big 6 Conference titles, culminating in 2019 before Sterling won the last two. It was Moline’s first Big 6 four-peat since 1980-84. Moline won the sectional title in 2018 and 2020 after a sectional drought stretched back to 2000.
The Moline girls have won the Big 6 every year of Roche’s tenure, the school’s longest stretch since 1985-88. In 2020, Moline won its first sectional title since 2005.
The Lady Maroons set six school records this fall, including four individually by Sophie Greko. Greko’s older brother, Remi, had a record-setting career of his own and continued his swim career at the Florida Institute of Technology.
“We definitely push each other a lot more when it’s family,” Sophie said. “It just makes it a lot more exciting. Me and my brother are kind of competitive with our records and stuff when he was in high school.”
Hannah Gault, Greko, Messerly, and Clara Van Note set the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay records. Jennifer Roche, Michael’s sister, swam on the previous record-holder in 2009.
Gault’s younger cousin, Ava Navarro, is also on the team and both competed in the backstroke.
Messerly said working toward breaking her aunt’s record provided her motivation. Van Note’s older brother, Henry, was also Big 6 champion in the 500 free as a senior in 2019 and went on to swim at Drew University.
On this year’s team, Moline senior Phineas Van Vooren’s younger brother, Harrison, is a freshman swimmer. Maroon seniors Adam and Owen Perry are cousins.
Other sibling record-setters in recent years include Alex Klumb, who swam with his sophomore twin brothers, Adam and Steven Klumb when they were sophomores in 2018 under coach Craig Frederiksen.
Another standout in recent years, Peter Son, joined Alex Klumb, Austin Morris, and Ethan Luong to set the school’s 200 medley relay record in 2018. Peter’s older brother, Joseph, also swam at Moline as a senior when Peter was a freshman.
Roche hopes a “family first” approach can continue to help make his team the best it can be.
“That’s kind of the goal,” Roche said. “I think we’ve been making some good waves.”