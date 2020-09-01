Firth brings new perspective to UTHS girls swim program

In addition to his club coaching experience, he coached the Pleasant Valley swimmers in 2015. Firth also lived in Oregon a few years, working for a wilderness therapy company helping at-risk youth through backpacking and camping in deserts and national forests.

He said he always pondered coaching his hometown Panthers, and the opportunity arose to become UT’s next girls and boys swim coach in March after Melissa Messerschmidt stepped down.

Firth has kept in touch with Busch over the years, and said he considers the man who founded UT swimming in 1979 a mentor of his. Now he will coach against Busch and Rock Island.

“Since I left, he’s always someone I know I can reach out to and have a discussion,” Firth said. “He’s seen it all at this point. Seeing what he was able to do in almost 40 years in the position and the culture he created, it stretched pretty far and wide. A lot of people know his name and just what he’s about. I’ve taken a lot of stuff from his book and been able to edit some chapters here and there and add some of my own.”

Firth also swam club with Moline coach Michael Roche (a 2008 Moline grad) under Busch and they went to the same Jr. Olympic swim meets growing up. The two even played in an adult soccer league together.