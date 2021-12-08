 Skip to main content
FIVE IOWA SWIMMERS TO WATCH
FIVE IOWA SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Will Gorman, so., Pleasant Valley: He had an impressive freshman campaign, finishing eighth at the state meet in the 200 free (1:42.85) and 500 free (4:41.37). He has the state's sixth quickest time in the 500 free and 15th best in the 100 fly in the early portion of this season.

Kyle Hopewell, sr., Davenport Central: He is coming off a third-place state finish in the 100 butterfly (50.07) and was part of two top-10 relays. The Swim Cloud recruiting rankings has him as the 11th best prospect in Iowa for the 2022 class.

Colin Kilcoin, sr., Bettendorf: A returning state qualifier in the 500 freestyle, he is seen as one of the top 15 swimmers in the 2022 class by Swim Cloud. He was part of a 400 free relay for the Bulldogs that swam 3:17.16 last week.

Parker Paulson, sr., Pleasant Valley: Seventh at last year's state meet in the 200 individual medley (1:55.59), Paulson has been around 2 minutes in the first part of the season. He ranks among the state's best in the 100 breaststroke as well.

Alex Stone, sr., Bettendorf: Last year's All-Metro Iowa swimmer of the year, he is the defending state champion in the 50 freestyle (20.67 seconds) and 100 free (45.17). An Indiana commit, Stone is a five-time state champion and has collected 10 top-six finishes at the state meet the past three seasons.

— Matt Coss

