Girls swimming honor roll
agate

Girls swimming honor roll

102420-qc-spt-sectional swim-110

Moline's Sophia Greko swims to victory in the 500-yard freestyle at the Illinois girls sectional swim meet Saturday at the Rock Island High School pool.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Girls swimming

Illinois Metro Honor Roll (Final)

Through sectional meet

50 free — 1. Sophie Greko (Moline) 24.96; 2. Jillian Smith (United Township) 25.91; 3. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.23; 3.; 4. Josie Smith (UT) 26.72; 5. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 26.74.

100 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 53.27; 2. Van Note (Mol) 55.57; 3. Jillian Smith (UT) 56.53; 4. Messerly (Mol) 57.35; 4. 5. Bailey Hecker (Rock Island) 58.81.

200 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 1:58.05; 2. Van Note (Mol) 2:01.63; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:03.18; 4. CC Cervantes (Mol) 2:08.85; 5. Sholl (RI) 2:09.63.

500 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 5:07.34; 2. Messerly (Mol) 5:31.39; 3. Van Note (Mol) 5:40.23; 4. Annika Zemek (Mol) 5:42.63; 5. Cervantes (Mol) 5:46.67.

100 back — 1. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:03.93; 2. Van Note (Mol) 1:04.44; 3. Hecker (RI) 1:06.06; 4. Ava Navarro (Mol) 1:06.24; 5. Greko (Mol) 1:06.83.

100 breast — 1. Sholl (RI) 1:08.16; 2. Trenary (Mol) 1:10.38; 3. Zemek (Mol) 1:12.58; 4. Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 5. Jillian Smith (UT) 1:18.50.

100 fly — 1. Messerly (Mol) 1:01.15; 2. Cervantes (Mol) 1:03.64; 3. Greko (Mol) 1:05.68; 4. Sholl (RI) 1:06.05; 5. Zemek (Mol) 1:06.96.

200 IM — 1. Greko (Mol) 2:12.64; 2. Sholl (RI) 2:20.10; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:20.27; 4. Trenary (Mol) 2:21.69; 5. Van Note (Mol) 2:25.71.

1 meter 6 dives — 1. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 188.95; 2. Ella McKinley (RI) 187.13; 3. Zoe Wanak (Mol) 181.15; 4. Darien Sanders (Mol) 179.75; 5. Valerie Holland (RI) 158.63.

1 meter 11 dives — 1. Schimmel (Mol) 314.35; 2. Wanak (Mol) 303.35; 3. McKinley (RI) 292.70; 4. Holland (RI) 291.80; 5. Sanders (Mol) 290.40.

200 free relay — 1. Mol (Greko, Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note) 1:46.76; 2. UT (Kate Parker, Mackenzi Fulton, Josie Smith, Jillian Smith) 1:51.84; 3. RI (Hecker, Ava Dietz, Allyson Smithson, Sholl) 1:54.73; 4. Geneseo (Sidni Ringberg, Ally Nelson, Melani Hodge, Samantha Gerstel) 2:20.23.

200 medley relay — 1. Mol (Gault, Trenary, Messerly, Greko) 1:56.63; 2. RI (Hecker, Sholl, Dietz, Abbie Roos) 2:02.71; 3. UT (Fulton, Jillian Smith, Josie Smith, Parker) 2:13.99; 4. Gen (Ringberg, Sarah Nerud, Gerstel, Nelson) 2:38.94.

400 free relay — 1, Mol (Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note, Greko) 3:48.85; 2. RI (Smithson, Dietz, Hecker, Sholl) 4:02.51; 3. UT (Jillian Smith, Josie Smith, Parker, Rachel Pyevich) 4:15.91; 4. Gen (Lexi Gordon, Nerud, Morgan Snell, Hodge) 5:26.24.

