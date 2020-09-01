Girls swimming: Illinois team, individuals to watch

Team to watch
Moline: The Maroons hope to compete for a three-peat in the Western Big 6 Conference after winning their second straight Big 6 title for the first time in 30 years last season. Moline lost three strong seniors to graduation in Taylor Puglisi, Gabbi Lopez and Olivia White, but six solid returning varsity pieces (two seniors, four juniors) and a few impact newcomers should provide plenty of firepower as other Big 6 teams face tougher rebuilds. Coach Michael Roche said most of the varsity squad trained together in the offseason, traveling to DeWitt and Clinton to train mornings.
Swimmers to watch
Sophie Greko, jr., Moline: Qualified for state in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, winning both events at the sectional and Western Big 6 Conference meets. She set the sectional meet record in the 200 free (1:54.60) and a school record in the 500 free (5:10), and also swam on sectional runner-up 200- and 400-free relays.
Olivia Sholl, jr., Rock Island: Sholl was a state qualifier, sectional and Big 6 champion in the 100 breaststroke.
Clara Van Note, jr., Moline: Swam on sectional runner-up 200- and 400-free relays and placed fifth in the 100 free last season; Big 6 runner-up in the 500 free and third in the 100 backstroke.
