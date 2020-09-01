Girls swimming: Illinois team, individuals to watch

Team to watch

Moline: The Maroons hope to compete for a three-peat in the Western Big 6 Conference after winning their second straight Big 6 title for the first time in 30 years last season. Moline lost three strong seniors to graduation in Taylor Puglisi, Gabbi Lopez and Olivia White, but six solid returning varsity pieces (two seniors, four juniors) and a few impact newcomers should provide plenty of firepower as other Big 6 teams face tougher rebuilds. Coach Michael Roche said most of the varsity squad trained together in the offseason, traveling to DeWitt and Clinton to train mornings.