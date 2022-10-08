Green's two wins help PV to Panther Swim Invite title

A year ago, the Pleasant Valley High School girls' swimming and diving team crossed the river seeking the title of United Township's Panther Invitational.

After being denied that goal with a third-place finish, the Spartans returned to the East Moline Municipal Pool with a renewed determination to bring home a first-place plaque.

Getting wins in four events at Saturday's meet, two coming from sophomore Dawsyn Green, PV accomplished that task by compiling 265 points to best Dunlap (240 points) for the championship of the 28th annual Panther Invite.

Green recorded personal-record times in her two wins. She first hit the wall in 2:13.52 to win the 200 yard individual medley, then followed that up with another P.R. of 59.94 seconds to win the 100 yard butterfly.

"I wasn't expecting (to P.R. in both events), but I'm glad it happened," Green said. "I was nervous about the competition here, so I'm really happy; I normally swim well at this pool."

Also taking home individual gold medals Saturday were junior Lauren Kathan, who won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:25.78, and senior Maddie Glaus, who racked up a score of 343.50 points to take first in the one-meter diving.

"Everyone on our team is putting in a lot of effort and hard work, and it's paying off," Green said. "We all have a positive attitude, and it's reflecting in our performances."

For Kathan, getting a win was a bonus, considering her past performances at the UTHS pool.

"I'm really happy. I usually don't swim my best at this pool," she said. "I don't know exactly what it is; it's kind of like a mental thing with me. I feel like I beat that today."

Kathan also emphasized the desire of the younger Spartans to take the team title after last year's third-place showing.

"We were hoping to get it last year, but we walked away with third place instead," she said. "We wanted to get it this year, because this is the last one for our seniors. We're proud of all of them."

In addition to its titles, PV also got second-place finishers from Kathan in the 200 freestyle, from its 200 medley relay quartet of Leah Patton, Cait Quinn, Ellen Tews and Lindsay Durick, and from Savanah Smith in the 100 freestyle.

Durick also took third in the 50 freestyle and along with Quinn, Green and Smith scored bronze in the 200 freestyle relay. Patton finished third in the 100 backstroke, while the foursome of Kathan, Hannah Nelson, Smith and Green finished third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Among Western Big 6 teams participating at Saturday's Panther Invitational, Moline had the best finish as it took third at the 12-team event with 167 points. Galesburg was fourth with 149 points.

Leading the way for the Maroons was junior Hailee Messerly, who scored an individual silver medal in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.09. She also took third in the 200 freestyle, and combined with Erin Fixen, Skyler Chandlee and Olivia Gustafson for a second-place 400 freestyle relay finish.

"I felt I could've been better," Messerly said. "We've had a lot of hard practices, so I should be doing better at this point. I'm just a little tired right now, and I'm hoping to do better at the Big 6 and sectional meets."

With Moline having graduated several seniors from last year's squad, Messerly singled out the Maroons' freshman class for helping them to Saturday's third-place team finish.

"We've got a lot of good freshmen who've helped us a lot," she said. "Without them, we wouldn't be where we're at."

That freshman group includes Gustafson, who in addition to her 400 freestyle relay silver medal finished second in the 100 backstroke, posting a time of 1:04.06.

"The girls here push me really hard," Gustafson said. "Most of them I'll go up against at Big 6 and sectionals, so I got to see what they're good at and prepare for when I see them again."