Greko, Maroons dominate swimming sectional

Greko used a strong finish down the stretch to come back and beat Heagy in a close 100 free, which the L-P swimmer won a year ago. Greko’s 53.27 edged Heagy’s 53.41 on Saturday.

Greko saved her best swim for last, dropping over 15 seconds in the 500 free to clock a 5:07.34, which was also below the state qualifying time of 5:09.03 for good measure. Her time broke the school record of 5:10 she swam at last year’s sectional.

Greko wasn’t necessarily expecting to beat her own record, but she was especially proud of her swims and the team performance.

“I’m so proud of everyone, swimmers and divers,” she said. “I think that almost everyone had personal bests.”

Roche was proud of the overall performances, which started with the morning’s diving competition at Moline. Freshman Hannah Schimmel was fourth and sophomore Darien Sanders was fifth for the Maroons. In addition to Messerly and Greko, every other Moline swimmer had at least one top four finish: Clara Van Note, CC Cervantes, Hannah Gault, Mimi Trenmary and Annika Zemek.

“It really took all of them,” Roche said. “None of this can happen with only one or two girls. It takes each and every one of them, every single race.”