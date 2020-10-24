Greko, Maroons dominate swimming sectional

In the final swim meet of the year, in a season shortened and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moline girls swim team finally got over the sectional hump.
After finishing as runner-up last year, Moline won the Rock Island Sectional title on Saturday, toppling seven-time defending sectional champion Dunlap by 70 points to win its first sectional title since 2005.
The hosting Rocks placed third. Morrison was fifth and United Township was 11th at the 13-team sectional.
Moline’s collective success was highlighted by a huge day from junior Sophie Greko, who was voted Sectional Athlete of the Meet. Moline coach Michael Roche was voted Sectional Swim Coach of the Year.
Greko won three of a maximum four individual events, setting lifetime bests in all four while breaking her own 500-yard freestyle record and beating two defending champions in the process.
She said it felt amazing for the team to accomplish what has been a major goal the past few years.
“Everyone did so well today, and I could just feel the positive energy,” Greko said. “It just felt like today was our day.”
The good vibes were an accurate omen.
Greko won a third of the nine individual events. Relays did not take place as a safety precaution during the pandemic.
A fourth Moline win came from freshman Hailee Messerly, who won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.15. Messerly was the first Moline freshman swimmer to win a sectional event since Allison Patch did in 2010 in the 100 backstroke. Patch was coincidentally in attendance to coach Alleman’s swimmers.
Messerly, who was critical of her 100 fly time despite the win, said it felt great to be able to contribute in her first year with the team. Roche’s daughter was also second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free.
“I know the girls really wanted to beat Dunlap, so it feels great to be a part of it,” she said. “It feels good to finally beat Dunlap after so many years of losing to them.”
Greko won the 200 IM in a personal-best 2:12.64, beating Dunlap senior and defending event champion Taylor Weaver. Weaver was competing in her first event of the season after having back surgery earlier in the year.
Greko also dropped time in the 50 free, finishing second to LaSalle-Peru junior Peyton Heagy.
Part of the challenge of swimming four events was that the 50 came right after the 200 IM. She only had about 10 minutes between races, but it was water under the bridge on a standout afternoon.
“Overall, I’m happy with my swims and I’m proud of what I did,” she said.
Greko used a strong finish down the stretch to come back and beat Heagy in a close 100 free, which the L-P swimmer won a year ago. Greko’s 53.27 edged Heagy’s 53.41 on Saturday.
Greko saved her best swim for last, dropping over 15 seconds in the 500 free to clock a 5:07.34, which was also below the state qualifying time of 5:09.03 for good measure. Her time broke the school record of 5:10 she swam at last year’s sectional.
Greko wasn’t necessarily expecting to beat her own record, but she was especially proud of her swims and the team performance.
“I’m so proud of everyone, swimmers and divers,” she said. “I think that almost everyone had personal bests.”
Roche was proud of the overall performances, which started with the morning’s diving competition at Moline. Freshman Hannah Schimmel was fourth and sophomore Darien Sanders was fifth for the Maroons. In addition to Messerly and Greko, every other Moline swimmer had at least one top four finish: Clara Van Note, CC Cervantes, Hannah Gault, Mimi Trenmary and Annika Zemek.
“It really took all of them,” Roche said. “None of this can happen with only one or two girls. It takes each and every one of them, every single race.”
The girls join the boys team in ending a sectional drought in recent years. The boys swim team won its first sectional title since the 1999-2000 season in 2018 under Craig Frederiksen.
“They deserve this,” Roche said of the girls’ win. “This is everything they’ve done and all the work they put in. This is their celebration.”
Messerly also had the special experience of having her dad in attendance at the low key-feeling meet without spectators.
“Without my dad, it would be rough,” she said. “He helps me get through a lot of things.”
The only other local winner was Rock Island junior Olivia Sholl, who repeated in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.16, holding off L-P’s Heagy (1:09.65).
Sholl was fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 butterfly. It was Rocky’s third straight year winning the 100 breaststroke after Mikayla DePover won in 2018.
“It was really nice to keep that going,” Sholl said. “Even though I don’t get to go to state, it’s good that I could even (swim) around what I did last year.”
Greko was similarly happy she and the Maroons could finish the season together in fine fashion.
“I’m super happy with the way that we ended this year,” she said.
Morrison collected a handful of Top 6 finishes, with junior Kate Henson placing fifth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM; sophomore Schyon Drolema placed fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free and 500 free.
