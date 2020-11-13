Hughbanks captures Bettendorf's first state diving title

Makayla Hughbanks was not even diving as a freshman. Three years later, she is Bettendorf High School’s first state diving champion.
Hughbanks compiled an 11-dive score of 505.70 points Friday to capture the state championship at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA.
“It doesn’t seem real right now,” Hughbanks said. “I never thought I’d get this far.”
After finishing outside of the top 10 at the state meet as a sophomore and junior, Hughbanks overwhelmed the field with her consistency.
Coming in as the top seed after her regional performance, Hughbanks was the only diver in the competition to eclipse 500 points. She was just off her school-record total of 509.95 set at regionals.
“I think my placement last year (13th) was meant to happen,” Hughbanks said. “It pushed me more this year and I understood the sport more after two years. It paid off.”
Teammate Sydney Hanson placed third with 478.75 points, her best career finish after taking fourth as a freshman and a junior.
Hughbanks was quick to credit diving coach Mary Doerder, who just concluded her 40th season with the program.
“I am beyond proud of myself and Sydney,” Hughbanks said. “We wanted Mary to be proud and Mary definitely is proud.
“It is one of the best accomplishments I’ve had in all my sports career and a memory I’ll never forget. I wouldn’t be here without Mary. She has taught me everything in diving, so to have her in my life and as a coach, it has been great.”
Bettendorf accumulated 36 points with its two top-three finishes and sits second — behind Johnston's 43 points — in the team standings heading into Saturday's swimming finals.
Hughbanks, the first Mississippi Athletic Conference diver to win a state title since Pleasant Valley’s Claire Park won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, isn’t certain if she will dive in college. She did admit Friday’s performance will factor into her decision.
“This has changed my perspective a little bit and I’ll look more into diving after this,” she said. “I still have some time to think about it.”
Muscatine's Lexi Hirt was the other local to make the final round of diving. Hirt placed 16th with score of 407.50.
Buhr, Cousins and Lear reach finals
Pleasant Valley junior Taylor Buhr registered the third-best preliminary time Friday night in the 100 breaststroke to advance to Saturday's final. Buhr clocked in at 1 minute, 5.66 seconds, two seconds behind Johnston's Olivia Swalley who posted the best qualifying time.
Davenport Central freshman Hannah Cousins had the seventh-best preliminary time in the 100 backstroke at 57.73 seconds.
Muscatine's Abby Lear will swim for a state championship in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Lear had the fourth-best time in the 100 free in 52.45 seconds and is seeded eighth in the 50 free in 24.28 seconds, making the finals by one one-hundreth of a second.
There are several area swimmers who advanced to the finals and will swim for ninth through 16th place.
Bettendorf's Mary Selden was 10th in the 200 free and 11th in the 100 free and teammate Alyssa Witt was 16th in the 100 fly.
Buhr was 13th in the 200 IM and Cousins 13th in the 100 free.
PV's Abby Buechel (200 free) and Grace Veach (100 back) each finished 16th to move on as did Central's Isabel Heller (100 breaststroke).
The finals commence at noon Saturday in Marshalltown.
