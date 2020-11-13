Hughbanks captures Bettendorf's first state diving title

“It is one of the best accomplishments I’ve had in all my sports career and a memory I’ll never forget. I wouldn’t be here without Mary. She has taught me everything in diving, so to have her in my life and as a coach, it has been great.”

Bettendorf accumulated 36 points with its two top-three finishes and sits second — behind Johnston's 43 points — in the team standings heading into Saturday's swimming finals.

Hughbanks, the first Mississippi Athletic Conference diver to win a state title since Pleasant Valley’s Claire Park won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, isn’t certain if she will dive in college. She did admit Friday’s performance will factor into her decision.

“This has changed my perspective a little bit and I’ll look more into diving after this,” she said. “I still have some time to think about it.”

Muscatine's Lexi Hirt was the other local to make the final round of diving. Hirt placed 16th with score of 407.50.

Buhr, Cousins and Lear reach finals