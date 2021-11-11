 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IHSA State swim preview
0 Comments
topical alert
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

IHSA State swim preview

  • Updated
  • 0

The basics: Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont

Local qualifiers: Moline seniors Sophie Greko (500 free and 200 IM) and Clara Van Note (200 free)

Awards: Top 12 individuals in each event receive medals

Advancing: The top 12 times in each event advance to swim in the finals on Saturday.

FYI: Greko qualified for state by winning her third straight sectional title in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.22) and her second straight in the 200 individual medley (2:10.15); her season-best times are 2:09.38 (200 IM) and 5:08.22 (500 free). … Last year’s state meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Two years ago at state, the 12th-place finishers clocked a 2:07.58 in the 200 IM and a 5:08.08 in the 500; among this year’s state qualifiers, the 12th-highest time in the 500 was 5:03.83 and a 2:06.02 in the 200 IM. … Moline has not had a state medalist since 2008, when Alexa Harris finished ninth as a senior in the 100 back.

Van Note swam a 1:57.80 to win the sectional title in the 200 freestyle to qualify for state for the first time. … The 12th-place finisher in that event in 2019 swam a 1:53.54; the 12th-highest time from a state qualifier in the event swam a 1:53.14.

This is the first year the state swim meet will take place at the new FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park in Westmont, just over 20 miles west of downtown Chicago. … It features an Olympic-size pool with warm-up and cool down pools, a deck capacity of 800 and seating for 1,400.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bigger questions for a future Bears day

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News