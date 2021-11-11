IHSA State swim preview

The basics: Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont
Local qualifiers: Moline seniors Sophie Greko (500 free and 200 IM) and Clara Van Note (200 free)
Awards: Top 12 individuals in each event receive medals
Advancing: The top 12 times in each event advance to swim in the finals on Saturday.
FYI: Greko qualified for state by winning her third straight sectional title in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.22) and her second straight in the 200 individual medley (2:10.15); her season-best times are 2:09.38 (200 IM) and 5:08.22 (500 free). … Last year’s state meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Two years ago at state, the 12th-place finishers clocked a 2:07.58 in the 200 IM and a 5:08.08 in the 500; among this year’s state qualifiers, the 12th-highest time in the 500 was 5:03.83 and a 2:06.02 in the 200 IM. … Moline has not had a state medalist since 2008, when Alexa Harris finished ninth as a senior in the 100 back.
Van Note swam a 1:57.80 to win the sectional title in the 200 freestyle to qualify for state for the first time. … The 12th-place finisher in that event in 2019 swam a 1:53.54; the 12th-highest time from a state qualifier in the event swam a 1:53.14.