Illinois metro girls swimming outlook

Moline

Coach: Michael Roche

Returning varsity: Srs.: Avery Daniel, Darien Sanders, Diya Vishwakarma, Savanna Wynn. Jrs.: Hailee Messerly, Ava Navarro, Erin Fixen. Soph.: Skyler Chandlee.

Outlook: The four-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champions lost a number of school record-breaking seniors, including state qualifiers Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note. Coach Michael Roche hopes the team can reload in a competitive conference. Darien Sanders is the defending Big 6 diving champion and Hailee Messerly, Erin Fixen, Skyler Chandlee, and Ava Navarro also contributed to relay wins at the conference meet.

“It is a young team but a solid group of girls,” Roche said. “Excited to watch this year's team form its own identity and excited to see what they can do this year.”

The Maroons won the Sterling Invite on Saturday with Sterling third, Rock Island sixth and United Township seventh.

Rock Island

Coach: Dave Busch

Returning varsity: Srs.: Ava Dietz, Bailey Hecker, Rajet Rodriguez. Soph.: Lizzie Shorten.

Outlook: The Rocks do not have a home pool as renovations at the school are expected to last until at least next August. Rocky has been practicing at Moline High School, Augustana College and the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center.

Coach Dave Busch said numbers are low but he’s looking for continued improvement.

“We’re looking to get better every meet,” he said. “All meets are away which makes it difficult for the new kids.”

United Township

Coach: Mike Firth

Returning varsity: Srs.: Emma Ackerland, Zoey McCraw, Rachel Pyevich, Hailey Roberts. Soph.: Abby Beug.

Outlook: Coach Mike Firth’s team lost seven seniors to graduation, so he hopes the new swimmers can grow into their roles alongside the returning talent. UT finished fifth at last year's Big 6 meet.

“We are starting to find out who we are as a team,” Firth said, “and what we are made of.”

-- Compiled by Drake Lansman