Illinois Pacesetter: D-I bound Mosley looking to finish with a state date

KEWANEE — Before Colton Mosley entered Wethersfield High School in the fall of 2018, it was without a swim team.

The establishment of such a squad has helped open doors for Mosley, who is set to continue his swimming career on the Division I level at Saint Louis University.

Mosley's own efforts have helped to open those doors, and keep them wide open. The senior season put together by this week's Illinois Pacesetter is the culmination of four years of work and progress.

Over the course of 13 meets this season, he has competed in his two main events — the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle — 10 times each, posting personal-best times in both events. He has also made occasional forays into several other events.

Mosley's only loss in the 100 breaststroke was a second-place finish at the Macomb Invitational at the start of the season. In the 50 free, he has lost twice, both times to Washington senior standout Payne Smith.

"Payne and I are really good friends as well as rivals in club swimming," Mosley said. "I swim for the Dunlap Dolphins, and he swims in Peoria, with PAWW (Peoria Area Water Wizards). I won't see him at sectionals, but I'll probably see him at state.

"He's even trying to get a room in the same hotel that I'll be staying in, but right now, I don't want to jinx anything."

He should have little cause to worry. Entering Saturday's IHSA sectional meet at United Township, Mosley has accumulated 548.86 points in SwimCloud's rankings system, tops among all swimmers in Sectional District 5 ahead of Moline standout Peter Adams (545.25 points).

"I feel like there's a good chance at winning a couple of titles," he said. "Looking at my competitors in the 100 breaststroke, there's a three-second difference between myself and second place. Still, I don't want to jinx it."

In addition to his success in his main events, Mosley has a pair of wins in the 200 IM this season and one win apiece in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle.

In the 100 breaststroke, Mosley posted a personal best of 59.16 seconds in addition to a personal-best clocking of 21.35 seconds in the 50 freestyle.

With Mosley being the lone Wethersfield competitor this year — the Flying Geese had as many as five swimmers on the team at one point — his practice sessions at the Kewanee YMCA are fueled by a singular objective.

"Last season was very frustrating, because I had what would've been the best times in my sectional in both events, and I knew I could get to state," he said. "But when postseason was canceled because of COVID, I was like, 'Really?' I feel like it's motivated me a lot this year to put it all out there.

"With me being a senior and realizing this is my last year, it's been a goal of mine to go to high school state. That's motivating me a lot more."

However, swimming is just one facet of his scholastic life. Carrying a 4.66 grade-point average, Mosley plans on enrolling in Saint Louis's bio-chemistry and pharmacological program with plans for a career as a pharmacist.

"Since I was in eighth grade, I've always looked into a career in the medical field," he said. "When I got to high school, with chemistry and biology classes, I wondered what I could do that combined those two, and I decided pharmacy was it."

Already planning on attending SLU for academics, Mosley's 59.16-second clocking in the 100 breaststroke this season opened another door, one that will lead to an NCAA Division I swimming career.

"The last two years when I started getting really good and started reaching out to colleges, SLU gave me the times I needed," he said. "SLU was always the top choice for me, but when they said yes to swimming, that sealed the deal."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0