Rock Island High School senior swimmer Lucas Rettig is always looking for the next challenge.

Whether it is in the classroom as an Illinois State Scholar with a 4.0 unweighted grade-point average, performing as an all-state choir member or breaking the school’s oldest swimming record, he is constantly setting new goals.

Rettig, this week's Illinois Pacesetter, is gearing up for this weekend's state swim meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill. He qualified for state in two events, winning the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke at last weekend’s United Township Sectional.

His 50.68 in the fly was a pool, sectional meet and school record in the event, breaking three-time state champion Marc Gilliam's record of 50.8 set in 1969 in what was also a state record at the time.

Rettig’s time was the 11th best in the state on Saturday. He hopes to hold his top 12 position to reach the second day at state to guarantee himself a medal.

Rock Island’s last state medalist was Josh Fleming, who placed 10th in the 200 freestyle in the 2013-14 season. Rocky’s last state medalist in the 100 fly was Brett Lohmeier, who was 11th in the 1996-97 season.

The two-time Western Big 6 Conference MVP credits his increased success to his dedication in the weight room and help from coach Dave Busch. He started to come on strong at the end of his junior year, finishing as sectional runner-up in the 100 fly and placing fourth in the 100 backstroke.

“I just started realizing the things I had to do,” Rettig said of his leap to becoming a top swimmer. “I had swam long enough, my techniques were there, I just needed to push myself.”

Rettig said that he relishes in pushing himself to fatigue in the weight room and the pool, noting he and fellow senior Max Zahner hit the weights hard in the offseason.

With the school butterfly record within reach, Rettig’s training paid off. Ever since he started swimming around eight years old, he said he looked up at the school’s record board as a young club swimmer and imagined being on it.

“We figured if he swam in the offseason and worked hard, he has a shot at it,” Busch said. “He’s been really good in all the big invites this year.”

Busch said Rettig has always been good in the weight room, and he was able to attend more practices this season.

The Rocky boys have not had their home pool the past two seasons with renovations being delayed, instead forced to practice late at the Augustana College pool, where Rettig has had a head start practicing at his future college pool. He is ranked ninth in his class and received the presidential scholarship to attend Augustana and join the swim team.

Having swim practice from 7 to 9 p.m. before getting up for 6 a.m. workouts has been a challenge the Rocks have had to overcome. Busch said the team lost swimmers because of it, and could not train new ones without a shallow end to use at Augustana.

Busch said Rettig has been a helpful team member, correcting turns and strokes for others and cheering on teammates. Rettig swam every event this season and posted the top time in all but two among Western Big 6 Conference swimmers during the regular season.

“He’s pretty versatile,” Busch said. “He can do pretty much every event.”

The challenge of his two state events, the backstroke and butterfly, are what drew him to them.

“I liked being sore in the fly,” he said. “Backstroke, I felt like I was drowning.”

Rettig has responded to the physical demands of the events. And Busch’s guidance has helped turn him into a state qualifier in his final prep season.

“He’s had so many kids go before, so he knows exactly the routine of how to practice, how to condition us to where we need to be,” Rettig said of Busch. “He always has the perfect pointers before the race and at practices. Some coaches are bad at tapering, but he’s done it so many years he knows the exact way.”

Taking his first crack at the state meet, Rettig said that he is looking for a top-12 finish.

“Fighting for a medal, that’s what I’m going for,” he said. “And making sure not to lose my spot.”

Rettig’s advice to future swimmers looking to set records of their own comes down to how focused you are.

For Rettig, he attributes his success to always pushing the bar higher and making his goals harder.

“I’m always looking for the next achievement I want,” Rettig said, “the next big meet to qualify for.”