Illinois Pacesetter: Vander Meersch leaps to state in second year of diving

Long before he was a state qualifier, Moline junior Ethan Vander Meersch was doing flips outside the swimming pool. He’s been jumping on a trampoline since he was 5 and learned to backflip at age 7.
During middle school and his freshman year, he was active in the less extreme aspects of parkour, and he’s worked out at Summit Gymnastics Academy in Moline.
“I’ve always liked the idea of just pushing my body to the limits,” Vander Meersch said, “and doing flips.”
This week's Illinois Pacesetter has excelled in his second diving season, winning the Western Big 6 Conference title and earning sectional gold last Saturday to qualify for state.
The first-year team diving captain credited former Moline diver Raymond Wiese with encouraging him to give diving a try when the two met doing hurdles in track his freshman year.
Vander Meersch has taken to the sport, which allows him to use his history of flipping through the air and body control in competition. Not having some of the normal barriers of fear typical for new divers also helped him hit the ground running and advance in his training.
“I picked it up a lot quicker than a lot of people would,” he said of learning all five diving groups his first week. “I’ve improved so much this last year in the mental aspect of it.”
Finishing second at the sectional last year was a turning point for Vander Meersch, who placed fourth at the Big 6 meet that season.
“Maybe this isn’t just a hobby, maybe this could be something I really try for,” he thought last season. “And that’s when I started going to lessons and club diving because I thought I actually had a chance to go to state.”
He practiced with diving coach Mary Doerder and has taken to coach Joel Delp’s training, which also includes dry land drills jumping on mats or going to the trampoline park. He also credited the visualization exercises they do in the dark wrestling room.
“We run through the dives and the meet in our heads,” he said. “Research has shown that visualizing before doing any sort of sport or activity can increase your efficiency and effectiveness, so I do that in practice and also at home.”
Vander Meersch also tries to use his 5-foot-4 frame to his advantage, studying 5-foot-5 British diver Jack Laugher.
“Some of the best divers are really small and compact,” he said. “It allows you to rotate through the air a lot quicker and you get a lot more power after a jump.”
Coach Delp said Vander Meersch’s ability to work toward his goals reminds him of another Moline diver, senior Taylor Puglisi.
Puglisi rewrote the the local girls diving record books this past fall as a third-time state qualifier.
“To me, it’s not surprising that he was able to make it far, just because of the amount of time and effort that he puts in,” said Delp, who was voted the Sectional Diving Coach of the Year. “He’s managed to come a really long way in the short amount of time he's been doing it.”
Vander Meersch is the first Maroon to win a sectional diving title since Kyle Zelnio in 2015, making him Delp’s first boys diver at state.
Setting a personal best 11-dive mark his last two meets has not come without adversity. Vander Meersch was out of practice for almost two weeks with the flu before the Big 6 Meet, and he said the week before the sectional was the most stressful of the season. He said the sectional was also only about the seventh or eighth 11-dive meet in which he’s competed.
His confidence was lacking heading into the meets, but he nailed the dives he needed to in order to win the conference title and top Dunlap’s Ben Plank-Hogberg, who was runner-up after winning the sectional title a year ago.
“It was probably one of the best feelings,” he said of the win. “I felt really bad because I saw the devastation in his face; he’s a really good diver, he works really hard and he’s in club diving as well. But he’s been in the back of my head for the last year.”
A year of refocused training led to that point, and it all paid off. He said it would not have been possible without the off-season of club diving lessons.
“Knowing all the work I put in finally paid off,” he said, “is a really good feeling.”
The girls and boys diving teams at Moline also help each other in season, and Vander Meersch strives to be a leader among the Moline divers, who include Owen Perry, Donavyn Toss and Warren Oestmann, a first-year junior diver who took third at the sectional.
“I try to get everyone to come to practice with an open mind and not thinking about the bad things that can happen, and more what they can improve on,” he said. “I always tell them, the night before when you know what dives you’re going to do, have a goal for practice. Have something you know you can get done and something that you want to get done. … Having a plan always helps.”
With IHSA swimming and diving largely dominated by the schools in the Chicago area at state, Vander Meersch is keeping an open mind. He hopes to learn all he can and advance to the second round (top 16 after five dives) if all goes well.
“It’s going to be incredible seeing all the really experienced divers,” he said. “Knowing how hard it is to get to state in other sports … and I’ve made it there in one year of training, it’s just crazy. It’s a really good feeling.”