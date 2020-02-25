Illinois Pacesetter: Vander Meersch leaps to state in second year of diving

A year of refocused training led to that point, and it all paid off. He said it would not have been possible without the off-season of club diving lessons.

“Knowing all the work I put in finally paid off,” he said, “is a really good feeling.”

The girls and boys diving teams at Moline also help each other in season, and Vander Meersch strives to be a leader among the Moline divers, who include Owen Perry, Donavyn Toss and Warren Oestmann, a first-year junior diver who took third at the sectional.

“I try to get everyone to come to practice with an open mind and not thinking about the bad things that can happen, and more what they can improve on,” he said. “I always tell them, the night before when you know what dives you’re going to do, have a goal for practice. Have something you know you can get done and something that you want to get done. … Having a plan always helps.”

With IHSA swimming and diving largely dominated by the schools in the Chicago area at state, Vander Meersch is keeping an open mind. He hopes to learn all he can and advance to the second round (top 16 after five dives) if all goes well.

“It’s going to be incredible seeing all the really experienced divers,” he said. “Knowing how hard it is to get to state in other sports … and I’ve made it there in one year of training, it’s just crazy. It’s a really good feeling.”

