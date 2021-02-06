Injury can't keep Central's Wetteland from record-setting swimming performance

“It’s pretty crazy and a really hard season, but it made all those early mornings worth it,” he said. “It probably hasn’t hit me yet. (The records) were more of a hope than an expectation. I didn’t notice the time at first but then a lot of people were coming up to me. It feels good.”

He added he was not sure what Shie would think about the records but thought the former Central standout would be proud.

“I think he would be happy for me," Wetteland said. "(Shie) set the bar high for everyone and he is a big reason this program is getting stronger.”

As far as getting through the injury, Wetteland said he actually took a few weeks to rest and imagined his cardio would be even stronger if it were not for the time off.

“It makes it a little tough when I hit the walls, but I have expectations I still want to meet,” he said.

According to Hopewell and Central coach Brian Heller, Wetteland being hurt is not going to stop him from being successful.

“His best quality is, he is smart,” Hopewell said of his teammate. “He can plan exactly what he wants to do. He has everything down to the finest detail.”

Heller said Wetteland is not your prototypical swimmer.