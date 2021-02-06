Injury can't keep Central's Wetteland from record-setting swimming performance

It’s interesting to think what Davenport Central swimmer Maxwell Wetteland could have done this season if he was completely healthy.
Fighting through tendinitis in his left Achilles, Wettleand still went out at Saturday’s district meet and set new school records in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle for the Blue Devils.
The junior’s efforts helped the host Blue Devils finish third as a team with 323 points, behind champion Iowa City West (480) and runner-up Bettendorf (411).
Wetteland punched his ticket to next weekend’s state meet at Marion in both events, even though he did not win either, falling to Bulldogs all-stater Alex Stone in both events. But he will be a big part of Central’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, which both took second.
Teammate and fellow junior Kyle Hopewell won the 100 butterfly and grabbed fourth in the 100 backstroke to advance to state in both events. Hopewell was also part of the medley and 400 relay teams along with Keegan Tolle, Carter Sullivan and Austin Seibert.
Wetteland will replace Andrew Shie on Central’s school record boards. Shie set the 50 and 100 records in 2018 with times of 21.38 and 47.30, respectively. Wetteland put up a 21.25 in the 50 and 47.24 in the 100.
Wetteland said setting school records has always been among his goals but he was still surprised when someone told him what he had done.
“It’s pretty crazy and a really hard season, but it made all those early mornings worth it,” he said. “It probably hasn’t hit me yet. (The records) were more of a hope than an expectation. I didn’t notice the time at first but then a lot of people were coming up to me. It feels good.”
He added he was not sure what Shie would think about the records but thought the former Central standout would be proud.
“I think he would be happy for me," Wetteland said. "(Shie) set the bar high for everyone and he is a big reason this program is getting stronger.”
As far as getting through the injury, Wetteland said he actually took a few weeks to rest and imagined his cardio would be even stronger if it were not for the time off.
“It makes it a little tough when I hit the walls, but I have expectations I still want to meet,” he said.
According to Hopewell and Central coach Brian Heller, Wetteland being hurt is not going to stop him from being successful.
“His best quality is, he is smart,” Hopewell said of his teammate. “He can plan exactly what he wants to do. He has everything down to the finest detail.”
Heller said Wetteland is not your prototypical swimmer.
“When you look at a swimmer with broad shoulders, that’s not him, but he is so unassuming that he just knows how to move his body in the water,” he said. “I know that him and his dad work on technique a lot. It’s just a testament to how hard he works to even try and get back to where he was. It would have been great to see him all season long at full strength.”
Heller added one more trait that makes Wetteland successful.
“He has a lot of heart and desire,” he said. “He just wants to be No. 1.”
Stone’s wins paced the Bulldogs, but Bettendorf also got key performances from Colin Kilcoin and Keaton Weaver. Kilcoin, a junior transfer from Pleasant Valley, won the 500 freestyle and took third in the backstroke to advance to state. Weaver was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle to advance.
Brock Ohlensehlen contributed third places in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke to advance. Carter Anderson took second in the butterfly to move on to state.
Bettendorf took second in the 200 freestyle relay and third in the 200 medley relay, but it was the 400 freestyle relay that Dogs coach Mike Ahrens really wanted his team to claim.
The motivation must have worked as Noah Mitvalsky, Anderson, Kilcoin and Stone won in 3 minutes, 9.39 seconds.
“I told them out in the hallway before the race, we’ve won that event the last two years (at state) and we own the state record, so we don’t lose,” Ahrens said. “The guys really responded and got the job done.”
Overall, Ahrens liked how his team swam especially in a meet with the best team in the state in Iowa City West.
“I am excited and proud of our performances,” he said. “All of our kids dropped time, which is tough since this whole season has been so wacky. With everything that has happened, I am just really proud of the guys.”
Other state qualifiers include Sullivan in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Mitvalsky in the same events and Bettendorf’s Graham Besser in the 50 freestyle.