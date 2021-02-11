Iowa boys state swim meet glance

Outlook : Based on district performances, Waukee is the overwhelming favorite to claim the state title. The Warriors are projected to score in 10 of the 11 events and accumulate more than 265 points. Ankeny and Iowa City West would be next in line with 196 and 185 points, respectively. Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley should factor into the top seven or eight.

Local outlook: Bettendorf's Alex Stone is the top seed in the 50 free (20.82 seconds) and 100 free (45.73), and the Bulldogs own the fastest time in the 400 free relay with Stone as the anchor (3:09.39). Three of the top five seeds in the 50 free hail from the Quad-Cities. In addition to Stone, Muscatine's Ryan Boeding is second and Davenport Central's Max Wetteland is fifth. Central's Kyle Hopewell swam the best district time in Iowa in the 100 fly (49.71). Pleasant Valley has qualified in 11 events. The Spartans' Parker Paulson is seeded fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.20) while PV is ranked among the top 10 in all three relays.