Iowa boys state swim meet outlook

Iowa boys state swim meet outlook

Bettendorf's Alex Stone swims the third leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay at last Saturday's Iowa district boys swim meet in Clinton. Bettendorf won the event in 3 minutes, 6.42 seconds.

Today: 12:15 p.m., Iowa City, Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Defending champion: Ankeny

Team race: Based on district results, Iowa City West is the favorite to claim the state title. It would be its first since winning back-to-back titles in 2014 & 15. The Trojans are seeded first or second in all three relays and expected to garner points (a top-16 finish) in all 11 events. Bettendorf, Ankeny and Waukee figure to be the top teams chasing West.

Bettendorf outlook: Charlie Bunn is seeking to defend his 50 and 100 freestyle titles. He’ll also anchor the top-seeded 200 free and 400 free relays. With four championships, Bunn would graduate with nine state titles — second most in program history. Teammate Sam Mitvalsky is seeded second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free while Alex Stone is in the final heat of the 200 IM and 100 fly. Bettendorf has a participant in nine of the 11 events.

PV outlook: The Spartans should be in the hunt for a top-10 finish. None of the three relays are seeded better than 10th, but PV is projected to score points in seven events. Parker Paulson is in the final heat of the 200 IM while freshman Ryland Feist is in the middle lane in the second heat of the 500 free.

Central outlook: Sophomore Kyle Hopewell, named the district swimmer of the year in Clinton last week, enters as the second seed in the 100 fly (50.01 seconds). He’ll also swim on two Blue Devil relays ranked among the top 10 and in the second heat of the 100 backstroke.

Muscatine outlook: The Muskies qualified in five events. Ryan Boeding is in the final heat of the 50 free while also participating in the 100 free and the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

 

