Iowa boys state swim meet outlook

Today: 12:15 p.m., Iowa City, Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Defending champion: Ankeny

Team race: Based on district results, Iowa City West is the favorite to claim the state title. It would be its first since winning back-to-back titles in 2014 & 15. The Trojans are seeded first or second in all three relays and expected to garner points (a top-16 finish) in all 11 events. Bettendorf, Ankeny and Waukee figure to be the top teams chasing West.

Bettendorf outlook: Charlie Bunn is seeking to defend his 50 and 100 freestyle titles. He’ll also anchor the top-seeded 200 free and 400 free relays. With four championships, Bunn would graduate with nine state titles — second most in program history. Teammate Sam Mitvalsky is seeded second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free while Alex Stone is in the final heat of the 200 IM and 100 fly. Bettendorf has a participant in nine of the 11 events.

