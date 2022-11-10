Iowa girls state swimming and diving meet outlook

Local overview: Davenport Central, based on its performance from the state-qualifying meet, is in position for a top-10 finish. The Blue Devils are the top seed in four events — the 200 medley and 200 free relays along with Hannah Cousins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Isabel Heller, also on those relays, had the second-fastest 100 breaststroke time at the state qualifier (1:05.31) and third quickest in the 200 IM (2:07.83). Heller was fifth a year ago at state in the 100 breaststroke. ... Pleasant Valley is represented in 11 of the 12 events and Bettendorf has at least one qualifier in eight events. The Spartans' Dawsyn Green had the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly and seventh-fastest in the 200 IM. PV is seeded ninth in the 400 free relay, 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 200 free relay. Bettendorf is seeded 10th in the 400 free relay. Alyssa Witt, the anchor of that relay and the 200 free relay, also qualified in the 200 free and 100 fly. Muscatine's Madeline Fisher will swim in two individual events and on one relay.