 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Iowa girls state swimming and diving meet outlook

  • 0
110720-qc-spt-regional-swim-010

Davenport Central’s Hannah Cousins goes into this weekend's state meet with the top seed in two individual events and on two relays with the No. 1 seed.

 FILE PHOTO

What: Iowa girls state swimming and diving

When: Friday, 11 a.m. (swimming preliminaries); Friday, 5 p.m. (diving); Saturday, noon (swimming finals)

Where: Marshalltown YMCA

Streaming: www.watchighsau.com/

Defending champion: Waukee

Team favorites: The team race figures to be led by the central Iowa contingent of Waukee, Dowling and Johnston. Waukee is in the fastest heat of all three relays and has multiple entries in about every individual event.

People are also reading…

Local overview: Davenport Central, based on its performance from the state-qualifying meet, is in position for a top-10 finish. The Blue Devils are the top seed in four events — the 200 medley and 200 free relays along with Hannah Cousins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Isabel Heller, also on those relays, had the second-fastest 100 breaststroke time at the state qualifier (1:05.31) and third quickest in the 200 IM (2:07.83). Heller was fifth a year ago at state in the 100 breaststroke. ... Pleasant Valley is represented in 11 of the 12 events and Bettendorf has at least one qualifier in eight events. The Spartans' Dawsyn Green had the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly and seventh-fastest in the 200 IM. PV is seeded ninth in the 400 free relay, 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 200 free relay. Bettendorf is seeded 10th in the 400 free relay. Alyssa Witt, the anchor of that relay and the 200 free relay, also qualified in the 200 free and 100 fly. Muscatine's Madeline Fisher will swim in two individual events and on one relay.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

X

What: Iowa girls state swimming and diving

When: Friday, 11 a.m. (swimming preliminaries); Friday, 5 p.m. (diving); Saturday, noon (swimming finals)

Where: Marshalltown YMCA

Streaming: www.watchighsau.com/

Defending champion: Waukee

Team favorites: The team race figures to be led by the central Iowa contingent of Waukee, Dowling and Johnston. Waukee is in the fastest heat of all three relays and has multiple entries in about every individual event.

Local overview: Davenport Central, based on its performance from the state-qualifying meet, is in position for a top-10 finish. The Blue Devils are the top seed in four events — the 200 medley and 200 free relays along with Hannah Cousins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Isabel Heller, also on those relays, had the second-fastest 100 breaststroke time at the state qualifier (1:05.31) and third quickest in the 200 IM (2:07.83). Heller was fifth a year ago at state in the 100 breaststroke. ... Pleasant Valley is represented in 11 of the 12 events and Bettendorf has at least one qualifier in eight events. The Spartans' Dawsyn Green had the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly and seventh-fastest in the 200 IM. PV is seeded ninth in the 400 free relay, 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 200 free relay. Bettendorf is seeded 10th in the 400 free relay. Alyssa Witt, the anchor of that relay and the 200 free relay, also qualified in the 200 free and 100 fly. Muscatine's Madeline Fisher will swim in two individual events and on one relay.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin Sectional girls swim meet infobox

Pekin Sectional girls swim meet infobox

The Moline HS girls swim team has a few highly seeded entries seeded at Saturday’s Pekin Sectional meet, including first and second-seeded divers Darien Sanders and Daria Delille.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News