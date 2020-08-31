Iowa girls swimming teams, athletes to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teams to watch

Bettendorf: The Bulldogs have won four straight regional titles and placed sixth at state a year ago following three straight finishes for team bronze. BHS returns six state qualifiers, including two standout senior divers, both first team All-MAC selections, in Sydney Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks.

Pleasant Valley: The Spartans placed third at last year’s regional and feature a trio of returning state qualifiers in multiple events -- juniors Taylor Buhr, Abby Buechel and Grace Veach.

Davenport Central: Blue Devils coach Brian Heller believes his team can surprise this year with a strong class of experienced freshmen; frosh Hannah Cousins opened the year by breaking two school records at the Blue Devil Invite. Last year’s two-event state qualifier and senior Liz Weber also returns.

Swimmers to watch

Taylor Buhr, jr., Pleasant Valley: Garnered two top-11 finishes at the state meet a year ago in individual events — fifth in 100 breaststroke (1:05.21) and 11th in 200 individual medley (2:10.24). She also competed on Spartans' sixth place 200 medley relay and ninth place 400 free relay.