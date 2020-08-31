Iowa girls swimming teams, athletes to watch

Teams to watch
Bettendorf: The Bulldogs have won four straight regional titles and placed sixth at state a year ago following three straight finishes for team bronze. BHS returns six state qualifiers, including two standout senior divers, both first team All-MAC selections, in Sydney Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks.
Pleasant Valley: The Spartans placed third at last year’s regional and feature a trio of returning state qualifiers in multiple events -- juniors Taylor Buhr, Abby Buechel and Grace Veach.
Davenport Central: Blue Devils coach Brian Heller believes his team can surprise this year with a strong class of experienced freshmen; frosh Hannah Cousins opened the year by breaking two school records at the Blue Devil Invite. Last year’s two-event state qualifier and senior Liz Weber also returns.
Swimmers to watch
Taylor Buhr, jr., Pleasant Valley: Garnered two top-11 finishes at the state meet a year ago in individual events — fifth in 100 breaststroke (1:05.21) and 11th in 200 individual medley (2:10.24). She also competed on Spartans' sixth place 200 medley relay and ninth place 400 free relay.
Abby Lear, jr., Muscatine: First team all-MAC in the 50 and 100 free, Lear was 11th at state in 50 free and 13th in 100 free. Recorded a season-best 24.1 in 50 free and 53.2 in 100 free. She also swam on the Muskies' state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Sydney Hanson, sr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC diver placed fourth at state meet for the second time in three years with an 11-dive total of 451.90. Her season-best performance was 466.95 at Marshalltown.
Makayla Hughbanks, sr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC selection had 451.10 performance at state qualifier, seventh best in Iowa this season. She was 13th at the state meet.
— Compiled by Drake Lansman
