Iowa metro girls swim teams to watch

Bettendorf

The Bulldogs are without Abby and Mary Selden, who transferred to Davenport Central, but Bettendorf returns a trio of state qualifiers in seniors Camryn Hanson, Riley Wehr and Alyssa Witt.

Witt swam on two top-six relays at state last season and also qualified in the 100 fly (13th) and 200 free (17th).

Davenport Central

Led by juniors Hannah Cousins and Isabel Heller, the Blue Devils have two swimmers and two relays ranked Top 5 in the state early in the season. Cousins’ 58.54 tops the 100-yard backstroke rankings and her 24.33 in the 50 is also best in the state so far and below the state’s automatic qualifying time of 24.76. Heller’s 1:10.32 is seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Cousins and Heller are joined by Gabbie Hanson and Simone Green in the 200 medley relay, which is also currently the top time in the state at 1:51.38. Central’s 200 free relay (Cousins, Heller, Abby Selden, Mary Selden) clocked a 3:51.42 to rank fifth early on.

The Blue Devils are boosted by Bettendorf transfers Abby and Mary Selden, helping them place first to open the season at the Central Invite.

Muscatine — The Muskies return one state qualifier in junior Madeline Fisher.

Muscatine placed third at the Central Invite behind the Blue Devils and Davenport North. Junior Kaelen Tjebkes led the team with two Top 3 finishes at the invite, and she also won the 200 IM in a dual loss against Central.

Pleasant Valley — Although they lost a number of state qualifiers to graduation, the Spartans have started the season strong with comfortable dual wins over Davenport North and Bettendorf. Senior returning state diving qualifier Maddie Glaus looks to be the top diver in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and PV had a number of strong performances in the dual win over Bettendorf.

Sophomore Dawsyn Green’s 1:00.96 in the 100-yard butterfly was one of the better times in the state early in the season; she also joined Savannah Smith, Lauren Kathan, and Caitlin Quinn in the 400 free relay to clock a 3:49.80, which also figures to be high on the state leaderboard this season. Kathan also won the 200 IM and 500 free against Bettendorf.

— Drake Lansman