Iowa Pacesetter: Central breaststroker thrives under father's leadership

Swimming is a love-hate relationship for Izzy Heller. The same can be said about having her father, Brian, as the head coach.

"We butt heads sometimes and that creates problems, but I do love him as my coach," Heller said. "I wouldn't want anybody else to coach me during high school season."

The Davenport Central High School junior has evolved into one of the top talents in the Quad Cities.

Heller, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, won a maximum four events at last Saturday's Central Invitational — 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

It came on the heels of a sophomore season during which she placed fifth at the state meet in the 100 breaststroke and had a lifetime best performance of 1 minute, 5.24 seconds. She also swam a school-record 2:11.33 in the 200 IM to finish 10th at state and was part of a seventh place medley relay.

"I think about how good it felt to be on the podium and my parents, friends and teammates cheering for me," she said. "It was definitely a great experience, and I want to relive that feeling again."

Breaststroke has always been Heller's forte. Her father was a breaststroker, too.

"She has a strong lower half, and her kick is very effective," coach Heller said. "It has a lot to do with her tumbling and cheerleading background.

"She just naturally picked it up."

Cheerleading is Heller's other passion. She is part of the Central cheer squad for football and basketball games.

Heller's mother, Megan, was a high school cheerleader as is her older sister.

Cheerleading helps offset the physical and mental grind of a swim season.

"It is two totally different environments," Heller said. "Swimming is more like a family atmosphere because we spend so much time together. Cheer, it is more laid back and a little less stress."

Swimming has been part of Heller's life as long as she can remember. She said there are old videos of her running in the hallways or being around the pool deck at a young age while her father coached at Davenport West.

It has provided Brian an opportunity to share his passion with his daughter.

"I spent my whole life putting my career first and family second," Brian said. "Now, they get to coincide having my daughter on the team."

The challenge is walking the line between father-daughter and coach-athlete. When Heller stepped into her father's program at Central as a freshman, she was told to quit calling him dad at practice.

"When I go through the door at the house, I want to be dad for as much as I can," Brian said. "When I get here, I want everyone on the team to feel like there is no special relationship and treat everyone the same even though they all know she's my daughter."

So, is it dad or coach?

"If she's mad at me, she'll call me coach," Brian said. "If she wants something, she'll call me dad."

If there is friction at practice, Heller said the car ride home is a chance to make amends.

"We forgive each other — sometimes," she said.

Heller has matured over time.

"She listens," Brian said. "She's finally realized even though I'm coach and dad, I'm not necessarily full of it and do know what I'm talking about."

Heller changed clubs in the past year, moving from Davenport Metro to Piranhas. It has provided a new coaching style and fresh program. Brian believes it has reignited his daughter's affinity for swimming.

"I was due for a change," Heller said. "I just needed something different, a new motivation."

The weight room also has been significant in her development, she said.

"There is not much more I can do in the water," Heller noted. "I just need to get bigger and stronger."

Heller is part of a Central squad with lofty aspirations. The Blue Devils won last week's six-team home invitational with victories in all 11 events.

Central was 12th at last year's state meet, and coach Heller thinks his team can vie for a spot in the top 10 this fall along with conference rivals Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf.

Hannah Cousins, Gabbie Hanson, Simone Green and Hannah Ford are also back from last year's squad. Abby and Mary Selden, transfers from Bettendorf, have strengthened Central's depth and provided workout partners for the team's top tier.

"If it wasn't for my friends and teammates, I wouldn't be so motivated to come to practice all the time," Heller said.

Heller wants to shave another second or two off her breaststroke time this season. If she can do that, it could position her for a top-three finish at the state meet come November.

She'll have one more year of high school swimming and then possibly a college career.

"I've been thinking about college swimming a lot," Heller said. "I don't think I ever want to stop swimming.

"It is a lot of work, but there is just this rush through your body when you swim a great time. It is definitely just the best feeling."