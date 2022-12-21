Iowa Pacesetter: Gorman brings speed, versatility and maturity to PV swim program

Take a peek at the Iowa boys’ state swimming leaders through the opening month of the season and two things immediately jump out about Will Gorman.

The Pleasant Valley High School junior is fast and versatile.

“He is a heck of a utility swimmer,” Spartans coach Stacey Zapolski said. “He can literally swim anything in the lineup and swim it very well.”

As of Wednesday, Gorman is ranked among the top seven in five individual events and all three relays. This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has powered PV to No. 2 in the state power rankings behind West Des Moines Valley.

Gorman’s name is already on the school record board in four events. He is PV's record holder in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 42.07 seconds), 500 freestyle (4:39.79) and is part of the fastest 200 freestyle (1:26.03) and 400 freestyle (3:10.14) relays.

“I like the relay ones more,” Gorman said. “Being up there with your friends means more.”

That “we over me” mentality defines Gorman.

When asked what was on the top of his goal list for the season, his immediate response was getting the school record in the 200 medley relay.

Gorman didn't mention individual state championships or individual records.

“What motivates Will is being with his friends every day and knowing he can work hard with them and still have a lot of fun while he’s doing it,” Zapolski said. “He loves to come because his friends are here.”

Gorman has been immersed in the sport since he was young. His older sister, Meredith, was a standout for the Spartans and went on to compete at the University of Northern Iowa.

“She was the first person to teach me,” Gorman said. “I owe a lot of my swims to her, just being in the backyard with floaties on.”

Involved with the Piranhas Swim Club since he was 5, Gorman realized there was potential for success by the time he reached junior high.

Known more as a distance freestyle swimmer coming into high school, Gorman has shown the full package during his 2 ½ years with the Spartans.

Gorman is still very good in the 200 and 500 free, but he also has improved his sprinting (currently sixth in the 100 free in 47.94 seconds) and is ranked third in the 100 butterfly (51.33). He has been in the anchor spot of PV’s top 200 and 400 free relays this season.

“Will has an incredible amount of emotional maturity as a 16-year-old,” Zapolski said. “Maybe if anything, he’s realized he isn’t just a distance freestyler. He’s got a lot of options on the table, and I don’t know if he came in with that perspective.”

The grind — 5 a.m. wakeup calls, two-a-day practices and weight room work — doesn’t faze Gorman.

He embraces it.

“We watch a lot of videos before practice that are motivating you to be your best self,” Gorman said. “If you’re waking up at 5 in the morning to come here, why would you come here and slack off? You want to get something out of the pain you’re putting yourself through.”

Even during the offseason, Gorman admits he’ll get antsy after a few days off. He’s ready to get back in the water and tackle the next challenge.

Zapolski said that relentless work ethic, coupled with his ability to make those around him laugh and smile, makes for a perfect combination.

“He’s a great reminder that kids need to have a little bit of fun every once in a while,” she said. “As adults, we want to grind out yards and focus on train, train, train. When kids enjoy themselves a little bit, you’re going to get a whole lot more out of them in the long run.”

Besides his emotional maturation, Gorman has the physical attributes.

When the Spartans did a video chat two years ago with Olympic gold medalist Aaron Peirsol, Gorman introduced himself and said he was a freshman.

“Aaron laughed and said, ‘You’re no freshman,’” Zapolski said. “Will enjoyed hearing that. He’s always been very strong, and our strength and conditioning coach will tell you, he’s one of the hardest lifters in this class.”

Gorman had a phenomenal performance at districts last year. However, he left the state meet unfulfilled the next week after a sixth-place finish in the 200 free, ninth-place finish in the 500 free and part of the 400 free relay that was disqualified for a false start.

“I was going into state with higher expectations for myself,” he said. “I didn’t hit the taper as well, and I didn’t get all I could out of last year.

“A lot of it was mental. You go in and have an iffy race in that first one and it gets in your head. This year, I’m not going to go into state doubting myself because of last year’s performances.”

The false start at state, in fact, was called on Gorman.

“That was heartbreaking for him,” Zapolski said. “I don’t think he was sorry for himself as much as he was sorry for his friends, which makes him a great teammate.”

Still, it left a sick feeling in his stomach, especially for the seniors on that relay.

“You’ve got to prove yourself again when something bad like that happens,” Gorman said. “We’re going to have amazing relays at state again this year.”

He paused and said, “Maybe I’ll ask to lead them off so that doesn’t happen.”

SwimCloud considers Gorman the No. 10 swimming prospect in Iowa in the 2024 class. Gorman has aspirations of swimming at the Division I level, but he said that he hasn’t made a decision yet on where that will happen.

“The great thing about Will, even though he’s been swimming all these years and it is hard to keep getting better, I think he is going to have an amazing college career,” Zapolski said.

First, he wants to keep PV’s program on an upward trajectory. Gorman believes the Spartans can make a run at a trophy in mid-February at the state meet.

“We want to get the most amount of people to state as we can,” he said. “If I can improve the team by just working hard at practice and other people see that and work hard with me, we’ll all be greater in the end.”