Iowa Pacesetter: Move rekindles Wetteland's love for swimming

Through a couple of connections Wetteland had with coaches in club swimming, he learned about St. Thomas.

"I was kind of late starting the search process for a college and there hadn't been any athletes in my family before, so we really didn't know what we were doing," Wetteland said. "It was really stressful.

"I talked to the (St. Thomas) coach and it clicked immediately."

Wetteland's personal-best time in the 50 free is 21.25 seconds and his best 100 free clocking is 46.94, but he's just as adept in the backstroke and butterfly.

When the Bulldogs did time trials at the start of the season, he was near the top in the individual medley.

"During my recruiting process, my college coach was looking for someone who was well-rounded and I fit that bill," he said.

Before he shifts his focus to college, he wants to help the Bulldogs contend for a top-three state team finish and multiple relay championships.

"Ultimately, my goal is to help these guys out as much as I can and to get prepared for college," Wetteland said.

He admits all those early-morning workouts seem to be worth it.

"I don't think I'd be able to sleep the same if I never took in the sport," Wetteland said. "I'm just glad the passion has returned."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.