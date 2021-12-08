Iowa Pacesetter: Move rekindles Wetteland's love for swimming

Max Wetteland needed a reboot.
His passion for swimming was waning, almost to the point where he contemplated walking away from a sport he had dedicated so many hours to since he was in elementary school.
“During my junior year, after COVID really hit, I was losing motivation for the sport,” Wetteland admitted. “I had an injury in January of last year and I wasn’t really sure I was going to come back.”
A change in schools has reinvigorated his love for swimming.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter, who spent the first three seasons of his high school career at Davenport Central, has joined coach Mike Ahrens and Bettendorf’s program for his final year this winter.
It has been a perfect marriage so far.
“The team culture here, I feel tighter with the boys than I have with any other team,” Wetteland said. “There is a real culture and a set of rules that have to be followed.”
In the pool, Wetteland has made an immediate splash. He was part of two meet records at the Davenport West Relays last Saturday.
Wetteland and Indiana commit Alex Stone broke a 41-year-old mark in the 2x50-yard freestyle. Then in the meet’s final race, Wetteland, Stone, Colin Kilcoin and Keaton Weaver established a record in the 400 free relay that had stood since 2006.
Already with all four relay members back from last year’s state runner-up 400 freestyle relay and three returners from their fourth place 200 free relay, Wetteland adds to the Bulldogs’ firepower.
“Alex is his own entity, but Max comes in and that raises Alex’s game, too,” Ahrens said. “It has certainly raised our Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 guys. Here comes a stud in the water and you think, ‘Dang, if I had aspirations of being on these relays, I’ve got to up my game.’
“Our practices are super competitive. People don’t want to give away positions.”
Wetteland swam in a maximum four events at last year’s state meet for Central — finishing ninth in the 50 and 100 freestyles and 10th in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Still, he felt something was missing and decided to make a move. He and his father relocated to Bettendorf last May.
Besides an opportunity to swim for Ahrens, a longtime respected coach in Iowa, it was a chance to be teammates with Stone and others in Bettendorf’s program he had swam with at times growing up.
“Alex was another big factor that pushed me here,” Wetteland said. “He’s a great athlete and going against him was fun, but it is a big difference when you’re training with him. You see how hard he pushes himself and it pushes you a little bit harder.
“It has rekindled my passion for the sport, something I really needed going into my senior year. I was at the point, ‘Do I want to do this or not?’ I don’t know if I’d be swimming if I didn’t make the switch. I needed a change.”
Ahrens didn't realize Wetteland was entering his program until the first day of classes in August.
"I didn't know him at all and never talked to him, but he has fit in great with the team," Ahrens said. "He's funny, laid-back and polite.
"He's been a real nice addition."
The joy and competitive fire swimming provided for Wetteland, which started with swim lessons at age 6, has returned.
"I don't like losing," he said. "A lot of successful athletes say they hate losing more than they like winning. I understand that as well. Getting here at 5:15 in the morning, waking up at 4:30 and jumping in a cold pool, it is not for everybody.
"You almost have to despise taking second or not performing at your best to be willing to do your best."
College swimming is now in Wetteland’s plans.
He recently committed to St. Thomas University, an NAIA program located in Miami Gardens, Fla. In just their first full season of swimming, the Bobcats are ranked third in the country and the roster is growing exponentially.
Through a couple of connections Wetteland had with coaches in club swimming, he learned about St. Thomas.
"I was kind of late starting the search process for a college and there hadn't been any athletes in my family before, so we really didn't know what we were doing," Wetteland said. "It was really stressful.
"I talked to the (St. Thomas) coach and it clicked immediately."
Wetteland's personal-best time in the 50 free is 21.25 seconds and his best 100 free clocking is 46.94, but he's just as adept in the backstroke and butterfly.
When the Bulldogs did time trials at the start of the season, he was near the top in the individual medley.
"During my recruiting process, my college coach was looking for someone who was well-rounded and I fit that bill," he said.
Before he shifts his focus to college, he wants to help the Bulldogs contend for a top-three state team finish and multiple relay championships.
"Ultimately, my goal is to help these guys out as much as I can and to get prepared for college," Wetteland said.
He admits all those early-morning workouts seem to be worth it.
"I don't think I'd be able to sleep the same if I never took in the sport," Wetteland said. "I'm just glad the passion has returned."