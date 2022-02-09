Iowa Pacesetter: Pleasant Valley swim standout is a 'Renaissance Man'

Hours before Parker Paulson was perfecting his strokes in the water at last Saturday’s district swim meet, he was striking the right chords on the piano at St. Ambrose University.

Specifically, the Pleasant Valley High School senior was sitting at a piano bench performing Chopin’s Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor for a district audition with the Iowa Music Teachers Association.

“It was a big day,” Paulson said. "I was working hard for piano, had my competition and then went straight to districts."

Stacey Zapolski, the PV boys swim coach, calls Paulson a “Renaissance Man.”

The title is appropriate.

Ranked as one of the state’s best in the 200-yard individual medley, his accomplishments and interests extend beyond the pool.

This week’s Iowa Pacesetter is an honors student and involved with the National Honors Society.

He is a member of the Chamber Choir and Leading Tones jazz choir at PV where he has been selected all-state the past three years.

He competes in piano competitions and often scores above 90% by judges.

He serves as a news editor for The Spartan Shield, the school’s online news site.

He and several of his teammates help coach the junior high swim team at PV.

“Parker is what every coach would love to have on a team,” Zapolski said. “He’s the type of kid that does everything right even when no one is looking. He’s very much a servant leader, putting others before himself all the time.”

Paulson’s schedule is a balancing act, especially during swim season.

It frequently starts with a morning practice, then school, then junior high swim practice, another swim workout, jazz choir rehearsal and homework. All that can consume about 15 to 16 hours in a day.

“It is definitely a grind at times, and it is important to relax sometimes, but my senior year I wanted to make sure I did it all,” Paulson said. “I sacrificed a little bit of that free time, but I’m glad I did.”

After Paulson discovered basketball wasn’t for him at a young age, he chose swimming. He joined the Piranhas Swim Club while in elementary school and continued through junior high.

A club state champion before stepping into high school, Paulson has thrived in the Spartans’ program.

He is a four-year state qualifier in the 200 individual medley and his time of 1 minute, 53.82 seconds at Davenport Central last Saturday was second best in the state and two-tenths of a second off the school record.

He swam the breaststroke leg on the victorious 200 medley relay, recorded a winning time of 59.05 seconds in the 100 breaststroke and was the second swimmer on PV’s school-record 400 free relay last Saturday.

“(Swimming) has definitely helped shape who I am today,” Paulson said. “There is a lot of work that goes into the sport, and I didn’t realize that at first. There has been some definite highs and lows — points where I didn’t really want to go to practice.

“It is a grind, so it has really helped me develop that patience and helped me become stronger mentally.”

As his body has developed and his technique has advanced, he said his self-confidence has improved.

When the Spartans attended marquee meets his freshman year, Zapolski said the coaching staff would have to create conversations with Paulsen unrelated to swimming as almost a distraction because he was so incredibly nervous.

“His nervousness comes from a place of confidence now instead of fear,” Zapolski said. “That’s been wonderful to watch, great to see. He carries an extreme amount of humility while he does that.”

Paulson has had considerable success, but he is not obsessed with the results. The sport has humbled him enough to realize it is more about the team than his individual accolades.

“I’ve really been able to notice where you really make an impact in the pool is being a good leader, being a good teammate,” he said.

In fact, Paulson has learned he’s almost happier when he’s not swimming. When there have been small breaks in the season, he’s seen his mood vastly improve.

“As I’ve gotten more burned out with swimming, I’m less focused on how I did and it is more about supporting teammates,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I hate swimming, but the friends and interactions with swimming is what has made it worth it.”

Music offers the perfect getaway from a taxing sport.

His father was involved in music as were Paulson's two older sisters. He started playing piano around kindergarten and joined choir in sixth grade. He did orchestra for a bit as well.

“Nobody really bothers you when you’re playing music,” said Paulson, who sings bass.

This weekend’s state meet in Iowa City is the final chapter of his swim career. Paulson plans to attend Penn State University next fall and study criminology.

Eventually, Paulson said he wants to become a police officer.

"I've never had interest in doing a job where you don't connect with others," he said. "I want to make sure I have that with my career."

Zapolski believes the career choice suits him perfectly.

"He'll be a great police officer because he treats every kid like an equal," she said. "That is hard to do when you're a high school boy and there is a hierarchy of coolness."

First, he has one final hurrah with his teammates in the pool.

When talking about his objectives for the weekend, winning is not mentioned. The school record in the 200 medley relay and 200 IM are at the top of his list.

“Of course, there is pressure because it is my senior year and my last chance,” Paulson said. “I’ve put in all this work and I deserve to not scare myself and be all worried. I trust my coach and she’s definitely helped me a lot along the way with my teammates.

“We’ll do well.”

Still, it will be bittersweet walking away from a sport he's poured so many hours into, the competition it has provided and the friendships he has formed.

Paulson said vacations have revolved around swim trips or big meets.

“It has been a really big part of my life," he stated. "I’m going to miss that competitive drive because swim meets are a lot of fun. It is going to be a big shift, but it is for the better.”

The swim strokes might stop, but he still plans to hit the right notes. He intends to join a choir or small glee group at Penn State.

"(Music) is like my escape," he said. "It is good to have that relaxation.

"If I have more time to focus on myself and focus on building relationships with my friends, especially in college, I’ll be happier.”

