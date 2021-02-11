Local Big 6 swimmers adjust to challenges in shortened season

In a boys swim season shortened by the pandemic, local Western Big 6 Conference teams have faced additional challenges in the early going.
Rock Island had one meet at Galesburg before a team-wide quarantine forced it to cancel its next three meets against Moline, Macomb and Sterling.
Moline, which was without its home pool for practice because of repair work, held a few daytime practices at the United Township pool once they were able to resume team activity. The Maroons were able to return to their home pool just this week, which may boost practice attendance.
All three local Big 6 teams noted fewer numbers in a season starting almost two months later than normal.
“I think COVID made a lot of kids lazy,” Moline coach Michael Roche said. “Not just swimmers, they just kind of got out of their routines. It’s good to be back in the pool again getting guys back in their routine and hopefully we can keep rolling with what we’ve got.”
United Township coach Mike Firth, in his first year guiding his alma mater, noted the motivational challenges of the year.
“Especially with having a four-day start of the season back in November and then cutting it out,” he said. “Having to take two months off and never having any information of what’s going to be happening until it happened, yeah it was really tough mentally for them wanting to stick with it and come back out and be geared up and fired up, ready to go with such a long break and no information.
“It definitely takes a toll, but once they got back after that first week, I really kind of saw the fire (come back).”
Moline junior Henry Neff, one of the team’s top returning contributors along with Peter Adams, said it was different going so long without any offseason club meets as well.
“From the time we ended last season to probably November, we had maybe one or two meets,” he said. “It’s hard to practice for months at a time without having any meets. It’s great to be here.”
Sterling looks to be the strongest team in the conference with eight returning swimmers, seven of whom are upperclassmen, from last year’s Big 6 title-winning squad which ended Moline's run of four straight.
It may be a battle for second with a number of teams rebuilding their numbers.
“It definitely makes it harder not having the depth on the team,” Neff said, “but I like the guys who are showing up, and I think we can be good.”
Cross country standout Jackson McClellan came out for the team this year, and Moline has high hopes for talented freshman Aedyn Rowe.
The Maroons are also still dealing with the loss of swimmer Jay Akers, who passed away last December after a fight with brain cancer. Roche said a memorial service for him was pushed to April 24.
“I know that hit a lot of the guys hard, especially growing up swimming with him,” Roche said. “He was battling and fighting before it was his time to go.”
Despite the challenges this season, returning to the pool in any capacity has been a plus.
“Getting that camaraderie, getting the boys cheering each other on; as much of an individual sport as swimming is, being able to have the team aspect at a meet is really exciting,” Firth said.
“I’m just grateful we have a season for the guys, because for a while there it wasn’t looking good,” Roche said. “We’ve got a young team, but a lot of guys stepped up and the future's looking good if they keep it up and keep working hard.”