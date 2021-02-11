Local Big 6 swimmers adjust to challenges in shortened season

In a boys swim season shortened by the pandemic, local Western Big 6 Conference teams have faced additional challenges in the early going.

Rock Island had one meet at Galesburg before a team-wide quarantine forced it to cancel its next three meets against Moline, Macomb and Sterling.

Moline, which was without its home pool for practice because of repair work, held a few daytime practices at the United Township pool once they were able to resume team activity. The Maroons were able to return to their home pool just this week, which may boost practice attendance.

All three local Big 6 teams noted fewer numbers in a season starting almost two months later than normal.

“I think COVID made a lot of kids lazy,” Moline coach Michael Roche said. “Not just swimmers, they just kind of got out of their routines. It’s good to be back in the pool again getting guys back in their routine and hopefully we can keep rolling with what we’ve got.”

United Township coach Mike Firth, in his first year guiding his alma mater, noted the motivational challenges of the year.