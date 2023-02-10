IOWA CITY — Pleasant Valley High School swimmer Will Gorman had quite a day Friday at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center during the opening session of the Iowa state meet.

The junior not only qualified for two finals on Saturday, but did so in record-breaking fashion as he took down school marks in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Gorman clocked a 49.05 time in the 100 fly to set a school record that had been on the board since 2008. That time, which was just over two seconds behind Ankeny High School senior and University of Wisconsin recruit Lance Swanepoel, put him in consideration All-American honors.

Just a couple of events later, Gorman broke the PV school record he set at last weekend's state qualifying meet when he swam a 4:34.18 to qualify second into Saturday’s finals. That was four seconds better than his state qualifying mark.

Bettendorf’s Ricky Zillmer finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle prelims to advance to Saturday’s finals. The junior’s time of 1:42.38 was off top qualifier AJ Abram, a senior from Waukee, by just over two seconds.

The Q-C area will be represented twice in the 200 IM. Both Owen Chiles, a junior at PV, and Bettendorf sophomore Kiefer Roemer qualified in the 'A' finals. Chiles placed fourth with a time of 1:53.68 in Friday’s qualifier and Roemer was two spots back with a 1:54.91 clocking.

Chile also advanced to the 'A' finals with a fourth-place prelim finish in the 100 yard backstroke, clocking a 49.98 that also put him under All-American consideration. He also broke his own school record in that event.

Roemer will also be in the 'A' final in the 100 breaststroke as he placed fifth in the prelim with a time of 57.85.

Bettendorf had four swimmers make it into Saturday’s 'B' finals and PV had three qualify.

Sophomore Jacob Mitvalsky placed 14th in both the 50 free (21.83) and the 100 back (53.28) to reach the second day in both of those events.

Bettendorf’s Hudson Weaver clocked a 1:45.12 to finish 10th in the 200 free prelims and will take the starting block again on Saturday. He was also 13th in the 500 free with a 4:50.64 clocking to earn a second Saturday start.

Bulldogs junior Drew Gasper had just enough to make it to Saturday in the 100 free, occupying the 16th and final qualifying spot with a time of 48.30. He edged PV sophomore Caleb Steward (48.43) for the final Saturday spot.

Zillmer was 10th in the 100 fly with a time of 51.67.

PV senior Ryland Feist just missed making the championship swim in the 500 free, placing ninth with a time of 4:44.82 that cut just about four seconds from his seed time.

Steward will get a 'B' swim in the 100 back where he placed 15th with a time of 53.97, just a spot behind Bettendorf’s Mitvalsky.

Senior Owen McCredie placed 13th in the 100 breast prelims to earn on more swim. He broke the one-minute mark, clocking a 59.60.

Saturday's finals are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.