Maroons fall short of state finals

Remington Greko improved on his seeding in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in the preliminaries of the IHSA state swim meet Friday, but the Moline junior fell short of qualifying for Saturday's finals.

Seeded 23rd in the 100 freestyle, Greko posted a 47.69 Friday, good for 22nd place. The last advancer to the consolation finals had a 46.84.

Coming in seeded 52nd out of 52 in the 50, Greko improved to 33rd with a 21.84 Friday. A 21.19 was needed to advance to the consolation finals.

Moline junior diver Ethan Vander Meersch posted a five-dive score of 159.35 in Friday's preliminaries, about 42 points shy of moving on to the semifinals.

Moline's final entry, a 400 freestyle relay team of Derek Burgin, Steven Klumb, Henry Neff and Greko, was disqualified.

