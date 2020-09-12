Maroons pick up another dominating swimming win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a swim season without fans and in which relay events are split into four races, the Moline girls are taking the new challenges in stride.

The Maroons beat the hosting Rocks 126-60 in a dual meet at Rock Island on Saturday afternoon, their third dominant Western Big 6 dual win to open the season. The two-time defending conference champions won 10 of 12 events with juniors Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note each getting two individually and swam on two of three relay wins.

Greko said things have gone well — all things considered — for her and the team a few weeks into the eight-week season, which was shortened by four weeks and altered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One thing she’s still getting used to? The lack of cheering fans, which are not allowed this season with meets capped at 50 people. But masked teammates on the bench and a few at the opposite end of the pool try their best to provide the same energy a packed crowd at full volume does.

The only person in the stands at Rock Island’s pool was recording video of the meet to be streamed online.

“I’m always used to everyone up in the stands,” said Greko, a returning state qualifier who posted individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.81) and 500 freestyle (5:25.62).