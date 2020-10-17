Maroons win third straight Big 6 swimming title

Greko won the 50 free in 25.53, ahead of UT sisters Jillian Smith (25.91) and Josie Smith (26.85). Fellow junior Van Note clocked a 56.46 to win the 100 free, just ahead of Jillian Smith’s 56.53 in the closest finish of the afternoon. Van Note and another junior, Annika Zemek, went one-two in the 500 free.

Greko, who was away from the team earlier this season for a two-week quarantine after a classmate had a COVID-19 exposure, praised the team’s performance. She and the other juniors are 3-for-3 when it comes to winning the Big 6.

“I think that we’ve grown so much as a team, and I think that everyone did so well today,” she said of the dominant performance. “It just really showed how our hard work is paying off.”

Another one-two finish was shared by Moline first cousins Hannah Gault and Ava Navarro, who topped the 100 backstroke. Gault, a junior, dropped almost four seconds as the freshman Navarro dropped over two to secure the silver.

Roche said he was impressed by everyone after the meet.

“We had some girls rested and other ones who are waiting to rest until sectionals,” he said. “But all across the board, we had season-best swims. I’m really proud of the girls. It’s looking good going into sectionals next week.”