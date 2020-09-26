Minus Greko, Moline swimmers still shine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moline girls swim team wanted to step up with its top swimmer absent for a two-week mandatory quarantine.

According to Moline coach Michael Roche, Sophie Greko tested negative for COVID-19 but has been unable to practice or be with the team due to a potential exposure in one of her classes at school.

Moline beat United Township, 121-49, without its junior standout in Saturday’s dual meet at the East Moline Municipal Pool.

“This meet was for Sophie,” said Moline freshman Hailee Messerly, who won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.34), 500 freestyle (5:37.38), and swam on two winning free relays.

The Maroons won 10 of the 11 events Saturday as diving did not take place; the Panthers do not field any divers.

Roche has kept things rolling, placing girls in different events and continuing to dominate Western Big 6 Conference dual meets.

“Everyone misses her being around and being that leader in practice,” Roche said of Greko. “But everyone knows she wants to be here. We said before the meet, hey, let’s do this one for Sophie because she would want to be here with you guys. I know she’ll be watching on the live feed. They got out and swam fast.