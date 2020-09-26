Minus Greko, Moline swimmers still shine

The Moline girls swim team wanted to step up with its top swimmer absent for a two-week mandatory quarantine.
According to Moline coach Michael Roche, Sophie Greko tested negative for COVID-19 but has been unable to practice or be with the team due to a potential exposure in one of her classes at school.
Moline beat United Township, 121-49, without its junior standout in Saturday’s dual meet at the East Moline Municipal Pool.
“This meet was for Sophie,” said Moline freshman Hailee Messerly, who won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.34), 500 freestyle (5:37.38), and swam on two winning free relays.
The Maroons won 10 of the 11 events Saturday as diving did not take place; the Panthers do not field any divers.
Roche has kept things rolling, placing girls in different events and continuing to dominate Western Big 6 Conference dual meets.
“Everyone misses her being around and being that leader in practice,” Roche said of Greko. “But everyone knows she wants to be here. We said before the meet, hey, let’s do this one for Sophie because she would want to be here with you guys. I know she’ll be watching on the live feed. They got out and swam fast.
“They also got a little boost halfway through the meet when they found out they’re going remote (learning) the next two weeks.”
Hannah Gault, Miriam Trenary, Celia Cervantes and Clara Van Note won the 200 medley relay in 2:03.12 to open the meet. Gault (100 backstroke in 1:08.10), Trenary (100 breaststroke in 1:14.64), Cervantes (200 IM in 2:32.01) and Van Note (100 butterfly in 1:07.47) added individual wins, and Eilidh Schaaf won the 100 free in 1:05.88.
“Overall, we had a good meet,” Roche said. “Swimming a little tired but they had a good, positive attitude. Everyone was cheering for each other and that’s what you like to see.”
Trenary, Schaaf, Messerly, and Van Note won the 200 free relay in 1:52.40; Messerly, Cervantes, freshman Ava Navarro, and Gault won the 400 free relay in 4:11.39.
The Maroons have sustained success with Trenary and Cervantes being the only seniors returning to varsity.
UT’s first-year coach Mike Firth has noticed his Panthers have continued to improve their focus and concentration when it comes to competing.
UT’s Josie Smith won the 50 free in 27.87. Firth said Jillian Smith dropped 15 seconds in the 500 and Mackenzi Fulton, who was runner-up in the 50 free (30.17), also had some good swims.
“Everyone’s been putting the little things together, and it’s making a huge difference,” Firth said.
Firth said there was progress from the last time he faced Moline. Coaching against someone he grew up swimming with, and against, also makes the matchup with the Big 6 favorites a good one.
“Since I started this season, we’ve been in contact,” Firth said. “It’s fun seeing him do his job, getting his girls ready to go and the same on our end.“
Both coaches swam club under Dave Busch, whose Rock Island team was announced as the sectional host next month.
“I grew up swimming with Mike in this pool,” Roche said. “He’s a good friend of mine and it’s nice having him in the swimming world now.”
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
092620-qc-spt-moline-ut swim
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!