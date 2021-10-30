Moline girls swimming grabs first Big 6 four-peat in 33 years

The Moline girls swim team won a fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title on Saturday afternoon, the school’s longest run of titles since 1985-88.
The Maroons won 10 of 12 events and tallied 327 points to take home the hardware at Rock Island High School on Saturday afternoon. Galesburg (257 points) took second, followed by Sterling (255), Rock Island (198), and United Township (118). Geneseo’s individuals tallied 10 points.
Moline senior Sophie Greko was voted Big 6 swimmer of the year after winning the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 freestyle, and contributing to two relay wins.
Greko and fellow seniors Clara Van Note and Hannah Gault have been pillars of the team’s success during the run, contributing as underclassmen and then helping younger swimmers transition onto the team.
Greko said it means a lot to win the conference all four years of high school. She has won the maximum of four event golds in the last three Big 6 meets.
“Throughout the years, the team has been changing, but it feels good to be there for all four years,” she said. “It’s really exciting. Especially with Clara and Hannah, the other seniors.”
The three are also close friends, which has helped make early practices and tough training easier.
Moline is not quite fully rested with the sectional meet at United Township a week away, so dropping time anyway was encouraging.
Gault, Greko, Hailee Messerly, and Van Note paired up and dropped time in a 200 medley relay win.
Van Note dropped over five seconds and won the 500 free.
“Winning four conference meets in my four years of high school has been really special,” Van Note said, highlighting the friendship between the three seniors. “We’ve been friends since we were young and swam together since we were younger, so we’ve known each other for a long time. … It makes us happy to see how far all of us seniors have gone.”
Gault and her cousin, sophomore Ava Navarro, went one-two in the 100 backstroke for the second straight year. They shared a hug after Gault’s win as both dropped time.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to do it with her,” Gault said. “We really push each other in practice. To be able to go one-two again this year is a great feeling. It couldn’t have gone any better.”
Going 4-for-4 winning conference helps illustrate how much work they have put in during the season and swimming club in the off months.
“It really shows how much time and effort all of us put in,” Gault said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”
Moline coach Michael Roche, in his fourth season with the team, coached a number of the team’s swimmers before high school during club swimming, but this was his first senior class he’s guided since their freshman years.
“Just seeing the progress that they’ve made over the course of their high school careers, not only in the water, but just maturing as young individuals, it’s a good thing to see,” he said. “Definitely going to miss them next year. They’ve kind of been the leaders of the team and always there for the girls, lifting everyone up and taking charge.”
Roche said Greko, who has shown the ability to win any race he puts her in, once again proved her versatility in winning two individual events she doesn’t normally swim. Coaching her during club in the offseason also helps keep her well-rounded while knowing what to expect out of her.
At last year’s Big 6 meet, she won the 50 free and 200 free individually. Greko won the Big 6 100 free and 200 free as a sophomore.
“She’s a very versatile swimmer, and I feel like over the last couple of years, we’ve really developed her into an all-around swimmer,” he said. “It’s helping all her strokes, it’s helping all her events and she has a pretty bright future ahead of her.”
Messerly, a sophomore, also won the 200 freestyle and defended her title by winning the 100 butterfly. She was happy to post winning times after doing it as a freshman.
“That means my work over the summer and during the season is really paying off,” she said. “And the girls helped, they always hype me up and make me want to go super fast and give me the energy I need.”
Moline junior Darien Sanders got the Maroons off on the right foot in diving Saturday morning at her home pool. Sanders won with a personal best 344.85.
She said it all came down to practice and nailing the little things to maximize scoring on her dive list.
“It’s not how hard the dive is, it’s how you execute it, and that was my whole mentality going into it,” she said. “I just focused on the dive I was doing on that turn.”
Moline freshman Skyler Chandlee joined Messerly, Gault, and Van Note in a 200 free relay win. Greko, sophomore Erin Fixen, Chandlee, and Navarro closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay.
Rock Island senior Olivia Sholl won her third straight 100 breaststroke title, an achievement that meant a lot to her.
“That’s been my event since I was 10, so it felt really good to win for a third time, especially in my home pool,” she said. “It just felt like it was a good way to end my last conference meet and it felt amazing.”