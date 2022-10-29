Moline girls win fifth straight Big 6 swim title

STERLING — When Moline High School girls swimming coach Michael Roche took over the program in 2018, the Maroons had not won the Western Big 6 Conference title since 2006.

Times have changed.

Five years later, Moline has now won five straight conference titles for the first time in school history.

The Maroons’ depth and four event wins led to 305 points as a team, ahead of Galesburg (281) and Sterling (270) at the Duis Recreation Center. Rock Island (149) took fourth, followed by United Township (77) and Geneseo (72).

Sterling sophomore Madison Austin was voted Big 6 swimmer of the year following a win in the 100 free and a second straight 50 free title. She has yet to lose in either event this season.

Moline’s five-peat is the third longest streak in Big 6 history after eight straight by Galesburg from 2007-14 and six straight by Rock Island from 1991-96.

“We lost a few key seniors last year that were a big part of the team,” Roche said. “We have a younger team this season, but the freshmen that came in really filled in some of the spots. We’re not as dominant as we were in the Big 6, but they really came through and a lot of girls stepped up today.”

The Maroons got off on the right foot in diving on Saturday morning as senior Darien Sanders scored 384.75 to win her second straight diving title and freshman Daria Delille was second with a 374.30.

Sanders defended her diving title while continuing to balance practice at the pool and with Moline’s volleyball team, which is still in the postseason after she contributed to a second straight regional title.

“For her to juggle both and manage to come out here and perform, it’s pretty impressive,” Roche said of Sanders. “And Daria, she’s really made great improvements through the season, so the future’s looking really good for her.”

Moline junior Hailee Messerly led the team with two individual wins as she repeated in the 200-yard freestyle and won the 500 free. Moline’s 400 free relay closed the meet with a win as Skyler Chandlee, Erin Fixen, Messerly, and Olivia Gustafson edged Sterling by less than two seconds.

Messerly won the 100 butterfly at conference the last two years but she accepted her new role for the betterment of the team.

“She understands the team is above what her personal interests are,” said Roche, Messerly’s dad, “and she’s been really good about that and accepted that role.”

Messerly was proud of the team’s ability to continue its winning ways after losing some key, record-breaking seniors.

“Even though it was closer this year, we still pushed through and did the best we could,” she said, “and it paid off.”

Messerly, who qualified for state in the 100 fly as a freshman, now looks forward to next Saturday's sectional meet in Pekin.

“I’m just hoping and praying I have good swims,” she said. “Today, I felt a little out of it but I’m really hoping that I have good swims at the sectional meet and do well for the team and myself.”

Gustafson, a freshman, was second in the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke. Chandlee, a sophomore, also earned runner-up in the 200 free and 100 free. Chandlee, Fixen, Gustafson, and Messerly were runner-ups in the 200 free relay by less than a second. Fixen was third in the 200 IM, Ava Navarro was third in the 100 back and Savanna Wynn and Addie Ketner finished second and third in the 100 breast. Moline was third in the 200 medley relay.

“We got second and third in a lot of events today,” Roche said. “We’ve been trying to find our strongest, fastest lineup all year just kind of moving girls around.

A number of girls were still swimming tired in preparation for the sectional, but the performances were enough to get the job done.

“It’s a good group and they’ve worked hard,” Roche said. “They’ve just kept getting faster all season. Excited to see what next weekend brings but I’m really of these girls here today.”

Galesburg's Allie Warren won the 200 IM and 100 breast and Lily Furrow won the 100 fly and 100 back. Both contributed in a 200 medley relay win to open the swimming events.