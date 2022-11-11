Moline relay, freshman diver finish state debuts on Friday

Season ends for locals

Moline’s young relay and freshman diver’s seasons came to a close following their state debuts in Friday’s preliminary round at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Freshman diver Daria Delille, who was Moline’s first freshman state diving qualifier since 2004, finished with a five-dive total of 161.05, good for 43rd of out of 48 divers in the state. The 12th-place diver to reach Saturday's finals scored a 197. Delille was just one of three freshmen to qualify for state diving this year.

Moline’s 200-yard medley relay, which won the sectional title with a 1:41.08, clocked a 1:41.69 in the preliminaries on Friday. Sophomore Skyler Chandlee, freshman Addie Ketner, junior Hailee Messerly, and freshman Olivia Gustafson placed 21st out of 25 relay entries. The 12th-place team to reach the finals clocked a 1:35.95.

Around the Western Big 6 Conference, Galesburg freshman Lily Furrow placed 39th out of 41 in the 50 freestyle with a 24.71. She was one of three freshmen to qualify for the event. Sterling sophomore and Big 6 MVP Madison Austin placed 18th out of 35 in the 100 free with a 52.35.

-- Drake Lansman