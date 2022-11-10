Moline’s Delille shares history with coach, Wyffels

Moline High School diving coach Alissa Wyffels sees a lot of herself in freshman diver Daria Delille.

Last Saturday, Delille won the Pekin Sectional title to become the Maroons’ first freshman state diving qualifier since Wyffels, her coach, did so in 2004.

The comparison doesn’t stop there.

Wyffels has seen a lot of similarities in Delille’s path to state to her own as a freshman. Despite accomplishing such a rare feat at the sectional as a freshman, she’s just out there having fun, an attitude Wyffels still has as coach.

“If you look in her face, she doesn’t even realize what she’s doing,” Wyffels said of the achievement. “I think Daria is kind of a replica of me. I didn’t know either. We just like sports and we’re there to do what we know how to do. Whoever wins doesn’t matter, we’re just working on our own goals.”

They even had similar awards ceremonies as freshmen, Wyffels recalled in a conversation after the sectional.

“I said, we’re going to do awards and Daria is in the bathroom!,” she said. “And my mom said, you did the exact same thing!”

Delille said it was “unexpected and a little overwhelming” to win the sectional with a score of 259. Wyffels won in 2004 with a 218.9.

Delille has a background in tumbling and spent the summer training with local diving coach Mary Doerder.

Wyffels, who used her gymnastics background in diving, said Delille has worked her way up from just five dives early in the year to 14 possibilities at the end of the year.

As she has gained experience, she has gotten more competitive, too.

“I do see her showing off a little bit compared to the beginning of the year, and I think I felt the same way,” Wyffels said. “At first I’m just doing my thing and then realizing these little differences can really make me do better and look better and maybe even win.

“It’s a little bit more motivating once you start realizing it. I think she’s just starting to realize it.”

Delille has also benefited from diving alongside senior Darien Sanders, who won the Western Big 6 Conference diving title the past two years and was the top-seeded diver for the sectional. She was ill the morning of the sectional and could not compete.

Wyffels said it was a bummer that Sanders could not compete, but she has helped show Delille the ropes of diving. She’s set the example that diving can be fun and not scary.

Delille finished ahead of Galesburg senior runner-up Dule Felix-Lopez by 11 points at the sectional. Delille was the only underclassman in the Top 6.

She said she looked up to both Sanders and Felix-Lopez, Moline’s top friendly competitor, this season.

The freshman has been willing to learn and accepts feedback very well according to her coach.

“She sort of just listened at the beginning of the year, but she’s really been giving feedback and explaining how things felt and I can give her more specific feedback to make those changes,” Wyffels said. “She’s very coachable and takes that feedback and makes those changes.”

Now heading to state for the first time this Friday, she will be joining Moline’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Skyler Chandlee, Addie Ketner, Hailee Messerly, and Olivia Gustafson, which also qualified for state.

Wyffels plans to keep the same approach with her diver. She’s been there before.

“I’ll tell her the same thing I said for sectionals. Our goal is not to be there to win, our goal is to do our best and have some fun,” she said. “And she came out winning, so I’m going to give her the same advice.”