Moline’s Puglisi dives to 23rd at state; RI’s Sholl drops time

Moline's Taylor Puglisi posted a five-dive total of 180.60 to claim her best finish in her third and final time competing in state diving.

The senior placed 23rd in the preliminary round as her prep career came to a close Friday. Hitting the Top 16 to reach the semifinals required a 186.40.

Puglisi bested her 38th-place finish as a sophomore and 47th rank last year. It was the highest finish for a Moline diver at state since Katherine Douglas placed 22nd in 2015.

Rock Island sophomore Olivia Sholl was the only local swimmer to cut time at state as she clocked a 1:07.46 in the 100-yard breaststroke. She was seeded 34th with a 1:07.98 before her new personal best resulted in a 28th-place finish in her state debut.

“I’ve been working really hard in practice, so it felt really good to drop time,” said Sholl, who will swim club and bowl in the offseason. “My goal was just to drop time. It felt really good to end my sophomore year on a good note.”

Moline senior Gabbi Lopez was 36th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.10) in her state debut. Her time was just a touch off her personal best from last Saturday’s sectional (59.80), which broke a 19-year-old school record at Moline.