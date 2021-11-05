 Skip to main content
Moline’s Sanders coached by Wyffels to Big 6 diving title amid volleyball overlap
Moline’s Sanders coached by Wyffels to Big 6 diving title amid volleyball overlap

  • Updated
  • 0
Darien Sanders, Moline junior diver

 Drake Lansman

Reunited with her childhood gymnastics coach, Moline High School junior Darien Sanders and Moline diving coach Alissa Wyffels quickly tapped into their past shared experience this season.

Wyffels, a three-time Western Big 6 Conference diving champion and two-time sectional winner with the Maroons, is in her first year coaching diving at Moline. She held sectional and Moline school records by the time she graduated in 2008, the same year as Moline swim coach Michael Roche.

The former diving standout was instrumental in helping Sanders win her first Big 6 diving title last weekend in her home pool.

Sanders scored 344.85 across 11 dives to place first as defending champion Molly Pettit of Galesburg finished third.

The junior said a lot of practice went into hitting that score. She also had to balance her time in between practicing diving and competing with coach Sarah Fetter's varsity volleyball team as it rolled to an undefeated Western Big 6 Conference title and first regional title since 2010.

“Sometimes you have to make hard decisions which practice to go to, but both coaches on both sides are very supportive and they get that you can be a two-sport athlete and still go to both of them,” she said. “The coaches are really respectful and they’re amazing.”

Wyffels coached Sanders in gymnastics when she was younger with QC Xstreme. Wyffels was also a volunteer diving coach at United Township under Alan Dassow and has coached gymnastics in various roles.

Sanders did gymnastics for 13 years and started diving in high school. Wyffels started gymnastics at a young age and competed more seriously around 8, later shifting from volleyball to diving in high school.

Seeing Sanders execute her dives and end up winning the Big 6 was especially satisfying given their history.

“It is amazing to see her grow into the person she’s become,” Wyffels said. “I had her when she was 8. She’s 16 now, it’s crazy.”

Wyffels said Sanders has been dedicated and fun to work with. They often bring up past memories from gymnastics during practice.

Matching perspectives in gymnastics made diving instruction easier with the overlapping movements and body control applying to each sport. Wyffels can compare and contrast the two sports and bring up her own credible experience as a successful diver at Moline.

Former Maroon divers in recent years, Taylor Puglisi and Katherine Douglas, also both had gymnastics backgrounds before record-setting careers at Moline.

“Gymnastics has helped me through a bunch of things, but diving has been a very crucial part,” Sanders said. “(Wyffels) knows how the body transitions from two sports and their similarities, which is really helpful.”

It took some compromise this season balancing volleyball and swimming as Sanders had to pick and choose at times and miss some swim meets. With the volleyball team's postseason run ending this week, Sanders has been able to work on a new dive for the sectional Saturday at United Township.

Sanders said her personal best score to win the Big 6 title came down to focusing on the little things and good execution. Her approach will be the same at the sectional.

“The little things matter a lot,” she said, “and just getting them together and focusing.”

United Township Sectional girls swim meet preview capsule

The basics - Diving (9 a.m.) and swimming (1 p.m.) at 1 p.m.

Local interest - Moline, Morrison, Rock Island, UTHS

Local individuals only - Alleman, Geneseo

Other teams competing - Dunlap, Galesburg, LaSalle-Peru, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, ROWVA, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods

Defending champion - Moline

At stake - Winners automatically qualify for the state meet next weekend at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, along with any entries to swim below state cut times.

FYI - Coming off a fourth straight Western Big 6 Conference title, the Maroons are defending sectional champs for the first time since 2005, but perennial rival Dunlap looks to be very strong once again. … Dunlap is seeded first in diving, all three relays, and the 100 back. ... Moline’s Clara Van Note and Hailee Messerly are seeded first and second in the 200 free; Messerly is also seeded first in the 100 butterfly. … Returning sectional swimmer of the year, Sophie Greko, is comfortably seeded first in the 200 IM and 500 free, two events she has won the last two years. ... Rock Island senior Olivia Sholl, the two-time defending champion in the 100 breast, is seeded first.

