Moline’s Sanders coached by Wyffels to Big 6 diving title amid volleyball overlap

Reunited with her childhood gymnastics coach, Moline High School junior Darien Sanders and Moline diving coach Alissa Wyffels quickly tapped into their past shared experience this season.
Wyffels, a three-time Western Big 6 Conference diving champion and two-time sectional winner with the Maroons, is in her first year coaching diving at Moline. She held sectional and Moline school records by the time she graduated in 2008, the same year as Moline swim coach Michael Roche.
The former diving standout was instrumental in helping Sanders win her first Big 6 diving title last weekend in her home pool.
Sanders scored 344.85 across 11 dives to place first as defending champion Molly Pettit of Galesburg finished third.
The junior said a lot of practice went into hitting that score. She also had to balance her time in between practicing diving and competing with coach Sarah Fetter's varsity volleyball team as it rolled to an undefeated Western Big 6 Conference title and first regional title since 2010.
“Sometimes you have to make hard decisions which practice to go to, but both coaches on both sides are very supportive and they get that you can be a two-sport athlete and still go to both of them,” she said. “The coaches are really respectful and they’re amazing.”
Wyffels coached Sanders in gymnastics when she was younger with QC Xstreme. Wyffels was also a volunteer diving coach at United Township under Alan Dassow and has coached gymnastics in various roles.
Sanders did gymnastics for 13 years and started diving in high school. Wyffels started gymnastics at a young age and competed more seriously around 8, later shifting from volleyball to diving in high school.
Seeing Sanders execute her dives and end up winning the Big 6 was especially satisfying given their history.
“It is amazing to see her grow into the person she’s become,” Wyffels said. “I had her when she was 8. She’s 16 now, it’s crazy.”
Wyffels said Sanders has been dedicated and fun to work with. They often bring up past memories from gymnastics during practice.
Matching perspectives in gymnastics made diving instruction easier with the overlapping movements and body control applying to each sport. Wyffels can compare and contrast the two sports and bring up her own credible experience as a successful diver at Moline.
Former Maroon divers in recent years, Taylor Puglisi and Katherine Douglas, also both had gymnastics backgrounds before record-setting careers at Moline.
“Gymnastics has helped me through a bunch of things, but diving has been a very crucial part,” Sanders said. “(Wyffels) knows how the body transitions from two sports and their similarities, which is really helpful.”
It took some compromise this season balancing volleyball and swimming as Sanders had to pick and choose at times and miss some swim meets. With the volleyball team's postseason run ending this week, Sanders has been able to work on a new dive for the sectional Saturday at United Township.