MOLINE — When the Moline boys won their third consecutive Western Big 6 Conference swimming title last season, it was the first three-peat the Maroons had since a run of five straight titles from 1980-84, when the conference meet first began and the late Joe Ruberg was leading the team at the end of his 20-year stretch as coach.
Now, Moline and its senior class look to go 4-for-4 in winning the conference this weekend at Rock Island, a feat that has not occurred in the league since Galesburg won a Big 6-most six straight from 1994-99 under John Willy, who coached the Silver Streaks from 1984-2009.
Moline’s senior class also went undefeated in conference dual meets the last four years, with its only nonconference dual loss coming at Bettendorf a couple weeks ago.
The conference diving was contested Friday night at Moline; swimming events are this morning. The Maroons are seeded first in nine of the 11 swimming events, and first and second in four individual events.
Though the season’s biggest goal for Moline remains defending its sectional title on Feb. 16 and getting past Dunlap again (the only team to beat Moline in three of its six invites this year), the conference meet still holds plenty of significance, especially considering the potential for more records being broken.
Last year’s meet at United Township featured a whopping four conference records, with the Maroons taking down three: the 200 medley relay (Austin Morris, Peter Son, Ethan Luong, Alex Klumb) in 1:38.16; the 100 backstroke (Morris) in 52.28; and the 400 free relay (Remi Greko, Avery Fowler, Klumb, Morris) in 3:19.99.
Drew Giles of Galesburg set the 100 breaststroke record of 1:00.81 a season ago, one of two events Moline did not win last year (diving was the other).
Morris, Moline’s three-time defending conference champion in the 100 fly and 100 back, can sweep all four years in those events. The South Dakota State commit has also contributed on three straight conference titles in the 200 medley relay (two with Son) and two straight in the 400 free relay.
Son is going for a third straight 200 IM title; Greko swam on conference titles in the 100 free, and the 200 and 400 free relays a season ago.