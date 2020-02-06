Moline swimmers rally behind Akers in his fight against brain tumor

“He’s a great guy,” Roche said, “and a great kid.”

Roche said it’s been especially tough for something like this to happen to someone they’ve known for so long, swimming long, early hours day-in and day-out.

The team got to visit Jay last Saturday.

Roche said his spirits are high, and if all goes well, Akers will be attending Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Moline.

Akers’ own fight has given the Maroons greater purpose and perspective.

“He wants to beat the odds and come back and swim. He wants to come back with the team,” said Roche. “I think the team is kind of keeping him going, and I think he’s a little extra motivation for the team.”

If things go well, Jay isn't done swimming. Roche had paperwork approved with the IHSA for Akers to swim postseason races in the athletes with disabilities (AWD) category, if he is able to.

“We just want to help him do whatever he wants to do,” Roche said. “He’s been positive.”