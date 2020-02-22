Moline swimmers win sectional title, qualify in four state events

“I think it’s really cool that we won for the second time in my high school career,” Klumb said. “It’s really special. And to have my brothers (Adam and Alex) here to watch is really cool.”

Burgin is another Moline senior who will make his state debut.

“We were confident. We’ve been working hard for this all season long,” said Burgin, who noted the winning relay is just a second from beating the school record from 2013. “To see us win sectionals, especially for us seniors, it’s really emotional for us.”

Moline got an emotional boost from another senior, Jay Akers, who was able to visit late in the meet without a wheelchair. The Rock Island swimmers took a moment to present a donation and show their support as Akers battles brain cancer.

“Just like at conference, it was really inspiring to us,” said Burgin, who finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. “We knew he was going to show up, we didn’t know when, but to seem him, especially before the 400 free, it really boosted my energy and my level of confidence for us … he’s our support when it comes to meets like this.”