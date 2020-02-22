Moline swimmers win sectional title, qualify in four state events

The Moline boys swimming team capped its second sectional title in three years by winning the 400 free relay by almost 10 seconds Tuesday. The dominant win gave the Maroons their fourth state-qualifying event and served as an exclamation point for Moline, which tallied 244 team points, comfortably ahead of runner-up LaSalle-Peru (210).
Defending champion Dunlap (184.5) took third, followed by sectional host Rock Island (163) in fourth.
Moline senior Remi Greko took gold and qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle, also anchoring the 400 free relay win alongside Henry Neff, Steven Klumb and Derek Burgin.
Greko said they would have liked to add another win in the 200 free relay, which was edged by L-P by about a third of a second, but he was happy overall. He was short of improving his school records in his event wins, but the final relay dropped more than two seconds.
“Relays are so much fun to swim at state,” said Greko, who qualified as a sophomore with the 200 free relay. “I’m glad that the other guys got to come as well.”
Klumb, a senior, was relieved to add another sectional title and qualify for state for the first time. He took third in the 200 free (1:51.09) and fourth in the 500 free (5:02.11), in which the sophomore Neff took third (4:57.34).
“I think it’s really cool that we won for the second time in my high school career,” Klumb said. “It’s really special. And to have my brothers (Adam and Alex) here to watch is really cool.”
Burgin is another Moline senior who will make his state debut.
“We were confident. We’ve been working hard for this all season long,” said Burgin, who noted the winning relay is just a second from beating the school record from 2013. “To see us win sectionals, especially for us seniors, it’s really emotional for us.”
Moline got an emotional boost from another senior, Jay Akers, who was able to visit late in the meet without a wheelchair. The Rock Island swimmers took a moment to present a donation and show their support as Akers battles brain cancer.
“Just like at conference, it was really inspiring to us,” said Burgin, who finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. “We knew he was going to show up, we didn’t know when, but to seem him, especially before the 400 free, it really boosted my energy and my level of confidence for us … he’s our support when it comes to meets like this.”
Another inspiring moment came during the swims from Kewanee senior Gage Behnke, who competed as an athlete with a disability (AWD) for the second year in a row. Behnke, who was born with cerebral palsy, qualified for four AWD state events for the second year in a row after finishing the 200 free, 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast under the state cut.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Maroon diver Ethan Vander Meersch got his team off on the right foot Saturday morning as diving was held at Moline High School.
After finishing second to Dunlap’s Ben Plank-Hogberg at the sectional last season, the second-year diver and Big 6 champion pulled off his second straight meet PR with a 368.50 to win diving and qualify for state. Classmate Warren Oestmann took third in diving with a 270.25.
Vander Meersch said it was a stressful week compared to last year, when his expectations were low as a first-timer. He said the Dunlap diver was his only competition and scored 30 points higher than him at his conference meet.
“I was thinking maybe it wouldn’t happen this year, but I closed the gap this meet,” said Vander Meersch, who won by 11 points. “There were a couple dives when I started to lose confidence that I hit well and that really boosted my confidence and helped.”
He said he came through in the third round when scoring 7s and 8s was crucial to win.
“I did that, and I did those dives better than I’ve ever done them,” said Vander Meersch.
Moline coach Michael Roche said plenty of time was dropped on Saturday after his team bounced back to win the sectional plaque, a year after a disqualified relay wiped off its chances of a repeat.
“The guys rose to the competition and they held their spots,” Roche said. “They surprised me. I was expecting some good swims, but everyone did well today.”
Moline sophomore Phineas Van Vooren was fourth in the 200 free.
Rocky coach Dave Busch said his team, which features four freshmen, had an up-and-down day with some really good swims and others which stood pat.
The Rocks took third in two relays and fourth in the third, with senior Ryan Nickel adding another top four finish by dropping time to place fourth in the 100 back.
“Nickel was really fast in our relays. … Payton Cassidy swam really well for us, too,” said Busch. “We had a really good year overall.”
United Township was seventh with 52 points at the nine-team sectional, ahead of Kewanee (48) and Wethersfield (19).
Bryan Connor took third in the 100 fly for the Boilermakers and Colton Mosley was third in the 100 breast for Wethersfield.