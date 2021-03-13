Moline swimmers win three events, Sterling sets 11 records in Big 6 meet title

For Rock Island, sophomore Lucas Rettig took second in the 100 fly and the 100 back. Rettig joined classmates Xavier Lolli and Cade Barnes and senior Payton Cassidy to take second in the 400 free relay to end the meet.

Coach Dave Busch was pleased with the Rocks’ efforts in a season in which they had to quarantine for two weeks and did not have a home pool to use for over two months before the season began.

“We swam really well today, we probably only had a couple bad swims throughout,” he said. “It was kind of unknown what we would do. We missed a couple weeks in the middle of the season with COVID so we kind of switched gears training-wise. We didn’t do what we normally do, concentrated a little more on the sprinting and not so much distance work. The kids were fast today so I guess it worked out.”

“We’re happy we got to swim at the end of the season, for a while there it didn’t look like we were,” Busch said. “We’ve got almost everybody back. We got hurt with academics this year and another COVID case this year. The kids that were here made it through and I think they’re happy with how they did.”