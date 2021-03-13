Moline swimmers win three events, Sterling sets 11 records in Big 6 meet title

Despite the uniquely challenging shortened boys’ swimming season that culminated with the Western Big 6 Conference meet, 12 records were set Saturday at Galesburg’s Mustain Pool.
Sterling won the Big 6 for the second straight season, setting six pool records and six meet records in the process. The Water Warriors tallied 297 points in the team standings, comfortably ahead of runner-up Galesburg (249). Moline (235) won three events and took third as Rock Island (190) and United Township (173) rounded out the team standings.
Moline senior diver Ethan Vander Meersch set the tone for the record-setting day by posting a 408.75 in what turned out to be a pool diving record Saturday morning at the YMCA pool in Galesburg. It was the only 11-dive meet of the season for the two-time conference diving champion.
Vander Meersch, who initially was not sure he would dive this season, made strides to recapture the title with only a month or two of practice. Between suffering a broken foot and his club team being canceled, he dove very little in the offseason.
He was happy his parents got to come to the YMCA to watch him finish his career with a personal-best.
“Most of my dives got better if not back to the level they were,” said Vander Meersch, who also won the sectional diving title last season. “It went very good compared to what I thought it was going to be.”
Moline was the only school outside Sterling to post event wins as junior Peter Adams won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.19 and classmate Henry Neff won the 500 free in 5:03.22.
Neff, who was seeded second in the 500, dropped over 16 seconds in the win. He also placed second in the 200 IM.
Neff said he thought back to the work at practice he and the team have put in this season, and he channeled that energy into his swims. Without a postseason in a year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, swimmers had Saturday targeted and left everything in the pool.
“This is what we work for, it’s all been building to this,” Neff said. “It’s the last hurrah to give it all you’ve got.”
Neff said he wasn’t aiming for a best time, just first place. He got both.
“It’s been a weird year and we didn’t really know how it was going to end,” Neff said. “It does feel good to be here at a legit conference meet and take home a win.”
Adams shaved over four seconds off his 200 free time and won by nearly three seconds.
“It’s tough to make the best of what we have, but we did. I just think it was good to see everyone come together,” said Adams, grateful a Big 6 meet could even take place. “You can’t take anything for granted. There’s a lot of guys in the state, people that I know, they don’t have this.”
Moline coach Michael Roche was in Des Moines this weekend coaching his club team at the Central Zones Speedo Sectional. Assistant coach and Roche’s dad, John, filled in to lead the team.
The elder Roche said a number of Maroons dropped time and showed their progress. Freshman Aedyn Rowe was runner-up in the 100 breast.
“That’s really what this meet is about, you’ve trained all season long and you’re tapered. We had guys move up from where they were seeded so that was good to see. The team’s a little lean. This is a different season for all of us, for all the teams. ... But the guys that came out, that stuck through it, they worked hard and I’m really proud of them.”
Roche has been involved in swimming all his life and starting helping the club team five years ago before assisting the Moline girls and then boys.
He said it’s a blessing to be able to coach with his son.
“It’s a blessing just to see him coach,” John said. “I’ve learned more from him probably than he learned from me when he was swimming. He’s deep into it and I think he’s done a great job with the kids. A lot of focus on the skill and quality of the stroke. His heart’s in it just like when he swam. It’s rewarding for me just to be coaching alongside him.”
For Rock Island, sophomore Lucas Rettig took second in the 100 fly and the 100 back. Rettig joined classmates Xavier Lolli and Cade Barnes and senior Payton Cassidy to take second in the 400 free relay to end the meet.
Coach Dave Busch was pleased with the Rocks’ efforts in a season in which they had to quarantine for two weeks and did not have a home pool to use for over two months before the season began.
“We swam really well today, we probably only had a couple bad swims throughout,” he said. “It was kind of unknown what we would do. We missed a couple weeks in the middle of the season with COVID so we kind of switched gears training-wise. We didn’t do what we normally do, concentrated a little more on the sprinting and not so much distance work. The kids were fast today so I guess it worked out.”
“We’re happy we got to swim at the end of the season, for a while there it didn’t look like we were,” Busch said. “We’ve got almost everybody back. We got hurt with academics this year and another COVID case this year. The kids that were here made it through and I think they’re happy with how they did.”
Sterling set both pool and meet records in five events. Reiley Austin, Braeden Ruiz, Skylar Drolema, and Calvin Sandefer set both in the 200 medley relay (1:37.71). Luke Valentino, Luke Clark, Mason Adams, and Drolema also set pool and meet records in the 400 free relay (3:24.10). Austin set both marks in the 200 IM (1:57.71) and Sandefer set both in the 50 free (21.05) and 100 free (46.87).
Skylar Drolema, a student at Morrison High School, set the pool record in the 100 fly (51.81) in the Sterling co-op’s record-setting effort. Drolema bested former Moline standout and pro swimmer Bryce Bohman’s 52.49 set in 2008.
Coach Kyle Ruiz said the team knew it would be a different year. The Water Warriors accomplished their goal of going undefeated in response.
“They worked hard toward their goals all year long,” Ruiz said. “The resiliency from this group of guys is something that is really impressive. Every time the rules changed on us, they were resilient on following the rules but working as they could while doing it.”
Ruiz said the team had Saturday circled on their calendar as soon as they knew it would be the conference meet.
“The team did a great job today. I have to mention Calvin Sandefer who had a fantastic swim meet, swim career for Sterling High School,” Ruiz said of the University of Tampa-bound swimmer. “Very bittersweet to be losing him but he’s going to go on and do great things. It was a great team this year.”