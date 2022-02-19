Moline's Adams and Neff qualify for state as Adams breaks school 50 record

Moline seniors and longtime swimming buddies Peter Adams and Henry Neff were thrilled they will each finish their high school careers together at the state meet next weekend.

The pair, who have swam together since the fourth grade, both won events in Saturday’s United Township Sectional to qualify for state next weekend.

Adams won the 200-yard freestyle and Neff won the 200 individual medley in a highly competitive meet.

Western Big 6 Conference champion Sterling won the sectional title with 249 points, comfortably ahead of Dunlap (204) and Galesburg (197). Moline (175) took fourth with Rock Island (72) in seventh and UT (56) in eighth.

Wethersfield senior Colton Mosley was the only other area swimmer to qualify for state as he won the 50 freestyle in 21.31, just off the pool record of 21.25.

In addition to qualifying for state in the 200, Adams set the school record in the 50 free during the 200 free relay, in which Moline finished fourth.

Adams clocked a 21.61 opening leg in the relay, besting Remi Greko’s 21.70 from 2019. His 1:44.22 to win the 200 free was also under a second away from Scott Ruberg’s school-record 1:43.35 from 1983, the second-oldest school record still on Moline’s boys board.

Adams was in disbelief after seeing he set the 50 record.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to do it,” Adams said. “I was less than tenth off in the first meet and I kept just barely missing. For it to finally happen, it’s a dream come true, and this was what I wanted since I was a freshman.”

Adams was actually in the water right after Greko, his best friend, set the school 50 record record.

“I remember getting out and hugging him and crying because I was really happy for him,” Adams said. “We’ve been talking about it this year, so it was amazing to finally do it myself.”

Adams said Greko set a great example as a silent leader to help get him to this point.

“He was always just the most humble guy,” he said, “so I always looked up to him in that aspect.”

Adams said it’s “unbelievable” to be able to finish the season at state with Neff.

“I love Henry, it’s great to swim with him,” he said. “We both pushed each other super hard this season, so to see us both make it, it’s amazing.”

After there was no sectional last season during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams was hungry to finish his senior year strong.

“I wanted to come back and be one of those guys people look at and say, that guy’s going to swim fast,” he said. “The last time I was at sectionals, I was looking up at those fast guys. So it’s nice to qualify individually for state.”

Adams and Neff seemed as happy to see the other succeed as themselves. Adams was also third in the 100 free on Saturday and Neff was second in the 500 free.

“We’ve been swimming year-round together for the whole time I’ve been swimming,” Neff said. “It’s really special to see him achieve what he’s been able to.”

Neff said Adams is deserving of the school record.

“I’m so happy he did that, that’s been his goal for a while. He’s come so far as a swimmer, especially in the 50 free,” Neff said. “He’s so talented and I was glad he was able to do that today. I’m really proud of him.”

Neff’s 2:00.21 to win the 200 IM is also not far from Greko’s 1:59.67 school record in the event from 2020.

“Next week could go really well. I need to work my breast stroke a little bit more in the IM. I could get the school record,” he said. “That’s my goal for next weekend and I’m excited to swim that.”

Neff said the event featuring four different strokes is a tough race to be good at.

“Training for that race takes a lot of mental endurance,” he said. “You can’t just be locked in on one stroke. You have to think about it so much more than the other races.”

Neff joined a Moline relay at state his sophomore year, so this trip will be less nerve-wracking. If things go well, both he and Adams will have records of their own for the next round of young swimmers.

“Hopefully next weekend I’ll be able to break a record so we can both be up on the board.”

Moline coach Michael Roche said he was happy for the two seniors.

“We had some really good swims today. This was probably the most competitive our sectional has been in a while,” Roche said. “We were shooting for a couple relays but it just didn’t fall into place today. … Everyone dropped time and swam their lifetime bests, so I couldn’t really ask for more.”

UT’s best finish was bronze for junior Jackson Tyler in diving (338.15).

Rock Island junior Lucas Rettig took second in the 100 butterfly (52.64) and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Joe Ovanic of LaSalle-Peru won the 100 fly in 50.77 to break Moline's Bryce Bohman's meet and pool record of 51.11 from 2009. The state qualifying time was 51.90.

Wethersfield’s Mosley was seeded first in the 100 breast, but Sterling’s Braeden Ruiz (59.50) dropped over three seconds to win the event ahead of Mosley (59.93).

