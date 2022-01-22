Moline's Adams, Rocky's Rettig swim to wins at Panther Invite

The 40th annual Panther Invite at United Township High School on Saturday afternoon provided a sneak peak at how the Western Big 6 Conference boys swim meet might shake out in two weeks.
Featuring all five of the Big 6’s full teams, it was Sterling that came out on top in first place with 247 points. Normal Community (233) took second, followed by Moline (209) and Galesburg (190). Rock Island (98) took sixth and UT (81) was eighth at the 10-team invite.
The Golden Warriors used their depth and four event wins to take home the hardware.
Moline’s Peter Adams and Rock Island’s Lucas Rettig were the lone locals to win events. Adams won the 100-yard freestyle and Rettig took the 100 butterfly.
United Township junior Jackson Tyler posted a 304.15 to place second in diving behind Sterling’s Jack Hammerton (413.80).
Adams also finished second in the 50 freestyle and contributed to runner-up finishes in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
The Moline senior said swimming at this year’s sectional site was a good measuring stick for the team.
“We’ve got guys still fighting for spots on relays and individual (events),” he said. “We’re just looking at times and seeing where we can be better.”
Adams joined Aeden Rowe, Phineas Van Vooren and Henry Neff to finish second to Sterling in the 200 free relay. Neff, Josh Whalen, Van Vooren, and Adams were runner-up to NCHS in the 400 free relay to close the meet.
In the 500, senior Neff (fourth place) and sophomore Whalen (sixth) both dropped over four seconds. Neff also dropped time to place second in the 200 IM.
Competing against a strong and deep team like Sterling is something the swimmers get up for.
“They’re really good guys and really good at swimming, obviously,” Adams said. “Just trying to beat them on the little things.”
Up next for Moline is a home dual with Bettendorf, the fifth-ranked team in Iowa, Tuesday before senior night against Rock Island on Thursday.
Rocky’s Rettig also took second in the 100 backstroke.
The junior said a big, competitive meet this time of the year is a high-energy experience.
“It makes it easier to swim fast when you know the guy next to you is right on your tail,” he said. “They’re all really nice. After a bad swim or a good swim, everyone is congratulating each other. Really nice energy and a great sport.”