Moline's Greko impresses as anchor at Panther swim invite

“I’m just really excited to see how sectionals goes because I think everyone is going to taper really well,” Greko said.

Messerly dropped time and won the 100 fly and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley. Van Note was third in the 100 free and 200 free and Darien Sanders placed fourth in diving.

Moline coach Michael Roche said the team had some good swims ahead of Homecoming on Saturday. He said a lack of extra depth on his team showed up at the invite, but it was a good opportunity to compete in the same pool where the sectional will take place on Nov. 6. Matching up against other strong teams not at its sectional like PV and Byron was also a good tune-up.

“It was a fun meet,” Roche said. “It was good for the girls to see some competition and get out there and race.”

PV was led by senior Grace Veach, who placed second in the 50 free and third in the 100 back. Dawsyn Green dropped time to place second in the 500 free, Maddie Glaus was third in diving and Ellen Tews was third in the 100 fly for the Spartans.

Veach, Cait Quinn, Leah Patton, and Green were second in the 200 medley relay.