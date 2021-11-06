Moline's Greko, Van Note advance to state and help break records at UT swim sectional

Van Note qualified for state for her first time with the win, dropping over two seconds to clock 1:57.80.

“It’s really so special,” Van Note said. “I was so happy after my race. It was awesome.”

“I was so excited for her. I know she’s been trying to break two minutes for a long time,” Greko said of Van Note’s win. “It’s so much more exciting when there are two people (going to state), being able to build off of that energy is really fun.”

Moline’s third senior, Gault, dropped over seven seconds to place fourth in the 200 IM. She was disqualified for a false start violation in the 100 backstroke, but said helping the team to two school relay records helped make up for it.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” she said. “It means so much to me to be able to end my high school career with two records with my best friends is one of the best feelings ever. We had a good meet and I’m really proud of every girl and everyone did well.”

Despite finishing second to Dunlap, the time drops and records showed the team’s effort put in this season.