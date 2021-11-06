Moline's Greko, Van Note advance to state and help break records at UT swim sectional

A year after state swimming was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Moline senior swimmers Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note get to finish their decorated careers the right way.
Both qualified for next weekend’s state state meet individually and swam on two Moline school-record relays at Saturday’s United Township Sectional swim meet.
The defending champion Maroons were runner-up with 223 points in the team standings as Dunlap (293) won its ninth sectional title in the last 11 years. Galesburg took fourth as the next-highest Western Big 6 Conference team.
Morrison took fifth with Rock Island seventh and United Township 13th at the 13-team meet.
Greko won an impressive third straight sectional title in the 500-yard freestyle and a second straight win in the 200 individual medley to qualify for two state events at Friday’s meet at the new site in Westmont at the FMC Natatorium.
She won the 500, an event which she owns the school record of 5:07.34 in, by over 16 seconds by clocking 5:08.22. Greko won the 200 IM by over six seconds and nearly set the school record, all while tapering her training for state.
“It’s exciting to be able to go again since we didn’t have that last year,” Greko said of the state meet. “It would have been nice to win (the relays) but I am so proud of everyone. The fact that we were able to do that is crazy to me that we got both of the records.”
Moline set its first school record in the first swim event of the afternoon after finishing as runner-up to Dunlap.
Hannah Gault, Greko, Hailee Messerly, and Van Note swam a 1:51.48 in the 200 medley relay to break the record of 1:52.10, set in 2009 by Allison Patch, Jennifer Roche, Shannon Doh, and Britta Engstrom. Roche is the sister of coach Michael Roche, whose daughter is Messerly.
In the 200 free relay, Dunlap edged Moline by 18 hundreths of a second but Messerly, Van Note, Gault, and Greko as the anchor set the school record in 1:40.68. The time broke the 2009 mark of 1:41.31 set by Patch, Roche, Doh, and Engstrom.
There were no relays in last year’s pandemic-altered sectional which Moline won.
Van Note said looking up at the school record board was motivating this season.
“All season we would look at the records and we knew that we were close. … It pushed us to work hard in practice thinking of our names being up there. Since it hasn’t been broken in so long, it’s super cool,” she said. “Once we’re tapered and (tech) suited up for sectionals, we 100% believed in ourselves that we would get the records.”
Van Note also carried that belief into her individual events as she and Messerly went one-two in the 200 free. Van Note was also third in the 100 free.
Van Note qualified for state for her first time with the win, dropping over two seconds to clock 1:57.80.
“It’s really so special,” Van Note said. “I was so happy after my race. It was awesome.”
“I was so excited for her. I know she’s been trying to break two minutes for a long time,” Greko said of Van Note’s win. “It’s so much more exciting when there are two people (going to state), being able to build off of that energy is really fun.”
Moline’s third senior, Gault, dropped over seven seconds to place fourth in the 200 IM. She was disqualified for a false start violation in the 100 backstroke, but said helping the team to two school relay records helped make up for it.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” she said. “It means so much to me to be able to end my high school career with two records with my best friends is one of the best feelings ever. We had a good meet and I’m really proud of every girl and everyone did well.”
Despite finishing second to Dunlap, the time drops and records showed the team’s effort put in this season.
“Even with the DQ, I think it’s probably one of the best ways I could have ended my high school career,” Gault said. “Having Sophie and Clara go to state is just amazing. I’m really proud of them. It really reflects their dedication to swimming and I’m excited to see what they can do next weekend.”
Coach Roche said the team gave Dunlap a run for its money and despite being runner-up, getting two school records and sending two girls to state was a great accomplishment.
“The girls were a little bummed, but they’ll get to see their names on the board for a while,” he said. “Anyone who can break a school record, with the rich tradition Moline has in swimming, it’s an accomplishment in itself.
“They put it all together today. We came up short to a really strong Dunlap team, but I couldn’t be any more proud of the girls and how they performed today. It’s a special group.”
Roche hopes Greko can place in the Top 12 on Friday to continue swimming Saturday and be Moline’s first state swim medalist since Alexa Harris in 2008. Harris was 11th Friday and ninth Saturday as a senior in the 100 back.
“We’re kind of resting her up for next weekend and expecting big things from her,” Roche said.
Moline’s Big 6 diving champion junior Darien Sanders improved her scores for the second straight week to place fifth in diving Saturday morning. Molly Gordon of Peoria Richwoods won diving with a 438.30, breaking Claire Park of Pleasant Valley’s pool record of 416.75 set in 2016.
Messerly, who won the 100 butterfly as a freshman last year, was third in the event Saturday.
The meet concluded with Moline’s underclassmen being cheered on by their teammates as freshmen Laci O’Malley and Skyler Chandlee paired with sophomores Erin Fixen and Ava Navarro to place fourth in the 400 free relay.
Navarro was also fourth in the 100 back and sixth in the 500 free.
Rock Island senior Olivia Sholl dropped time in the 100 breaststroke, but she was beaten by Dunlap’s Kaylee Dexter by a tenth of a second. The two shared a hug after the race as Sholl’s two-year run of winning the event ended. Sholl was also fifth in the 200 IM. Bailey Hecker was fifth in both the 100 free and 100 back for Rocky.