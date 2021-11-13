Moline's Greko, Van Note happy with finish to record-setting swim careers

She said she swam how she thought she would, but there was still some disappointment in not bringing home Moline’s first state swimming medal since 2008.

“I really wanted to make top 12, but I was just a few spots off,” Greko said. “Sixteenth isn’t too bad in the 500.”

Swimming at state in one of the stronger states in the country adds to the accomplishment. Knowing your times may place much higher in other states puts things in perspective.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to swim with all those girls and learn a lot from them,” Greko said. “It’s exciting to swim in Illinois since it’s such a big accomplishment to even make it to state, so I really enjoy that.”

Greko and Van Note were joined by alternates Gault and Messerly, which also helped for motivation.

Van Note said it was crazy to swim on such a big stage with so many other swimmers focused on their races.

“At first I was a little intimidated. … I was speechless,” she said. “After warming up and getting used to the pool I calmed down and began focusing on my race.