Moline's Greko, Van Note happy with finish to record-setting swim careers

It’s a safe bet that Moline senior swimmer Sophie Greko’s name will be on the school record board for a while.
Greko wrapped up a decorated high school career at the state meet on Friday, setting two more school records in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
In her final swim, she clocked a 5:07.26 in the 500 to break her own record and finish 16th at state in the preliminaries in a loaded Illinois field. She was 26th earlier in the day with a 2:08.71 in the 200 IM.
Greko finished her career with records in the 200 IM, 50 free, 500 free, and 100 breaststroke. She joined Clara Van Note, Hailee Messerly, and Hannah Gault to set school records in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Van Note placed 27th in the 200 free on Friday with a 1:59.51 at her first trip to state.
Greko said it was cool swimming at the new FMC Natatorium in Westmont. She said finishing her high school career at such a nice facility helped push her to go faster.
She was rewarded by looking up to see she had set another school record to close things out on top.
“It really meant a lot when I saw the record,” she said of breaking her own 500 mark. “When I saw the record it was so exciting for me to end my swimming career that way, it was really cool.”
She said she swam how she thought she would, but there was still some disappointment in not bringing home Moline’s first state swimming medal since 2008.
“I really wanted to make top 12, but I was just a few spots off,” Greko said. “Sixteenth isn’t too bad in the 500.”
Swimming at state in one of the stronger states in the country adds to the accomplishment. Knowing your times may place much higher in other states puts things in perspective.
“I think it’s really cool to be able to swim with all those girls and learn a lot from them,” Greko said. “It’s exciting to swim in Illinois since it’s such a big accomplishment to even make it to state, so I really enjoy that.”
Greko and Van Note were joined by alternates Gault and Messerly, which also helped for motivation.
Van Note said it was crazy to swim on such a big stage with so many other swimmers focused on their races.
“At first I was a little intimidated. … I was speechless,” she said. “After warming up and getting used to the pool I calmed down and began focusing on my race.
“I’m happy with the way I swam. It’s not my best time but I was just happy to be there for the first time, and last time. It was just a really cool experience to have.”
When it comes to the record-setting season, knowing future Maroons will see her name on the record board in six different events is a point of pride for Greko.
“It’s pretty crazy. I always looked up there and saw Mary Ackermann and all the girls up there that I thought their records were so fast,” Greko said. “Now having them is such a cool thing to be able to experience.”
Ackermann had the 500 school record since 1988 before Olivia White broke it in 2017 and Greko followed.
Setting a new standard in two relays was especially satisfying for the two team-first swimmers.
“It shows off all our hard work to get the records,” Van Note said. “For the underclassmen, maybe it can motivate them to go for records of their own and just keep them motivated.”